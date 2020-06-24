A shipwreck has been accidentally discovered in Italy with the possibility of exploring tons of history. It is said that the ship could be a Galleon, a large, multi-decked sailing ships that were built in the 16th century.

Citing the statement by Superintendency, Fox News is reporting that it is anticipated to be a discovery of what is described as a "sensational" shipwreck. The place of wreckage is located near Portofino off the coast of Northern Italy. At the location, pro divers Gabriele Succi and Edoardo Sbaraini of "Rasta Divers," observed "wooden remains on a seabed at a depth of 164 feet."

Divers reportedly approached the authorities about their discovery which was followed by exploration trips to the site. Succi and Sbraini joined the team of divers from Superintendency of Archeology, Fine Arts and Landscape, and Italy's Underwater Carabinieri in their quest for historical treasure.

Even though the exploration work on the site continues, the officials have confirmed two galleons of the 16th century named Santo Spirito and Santa Maria di Loreto drowned in the year 1579. If it is confirmed to be galleon, the discovery will prove to be a great victory for the divers who have been looking for the merchant ship since the 1970s, clarifies the statement as translated by the abovementioned publication. It is said that wreckage is of "great interest" for divers for "the visible hull portion can be traced back to a wreck of the early modern age, of which very few examples are known today in the Mediterranean."

Meanwhile, mayor of the municipality of Camogli, Francisco Olivari posted pictures from the location of the wreckage on its official Facebook account giving a glance of the significantly important site.

Galleons were used from the 16th to early 19th centuries as armed cargo carriers by European states. They were also deployed as warships until the Anglo-Dutch wars. These ships were the mainstay of maritime commerce until the early 19th century.