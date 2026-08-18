Greek aviation authorities are investigating a helicopter crash on the island of Sifnos that killed two British newlyweds and their Greek pilot. The UK Government is supporting the victims' families, but there is currently no indication that Britain will launch a separate investigation into the crash.

The private helicopter crashed in the Tholos area of Sifnos on Monday evening, 17 August, shortly before it was due to land. The victims have been identified as British newlyweds Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert, along with their Greek pilot, Giorgos Raikos.

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The investigation is being led by Greece's aviation safety authorities, with investigators travelling to the crash site to examine the wreckage and gather evidence. The National Organisation for the Investigation of Air and Railway Accidents and Transport Safety is examining the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Investigators are expected to consider the aircraft's condition, flight information, weather conditions and witness evidence as they work to establish what happened. Greek investigators are examining the possibility of a mechanical problem after witnesses told local media they heard an unusual noise from the helicopter shortly before it crashed, although no definitive cause has been established.

Reports of a suspected mechanical fault should not be treated as a confirmed finding while the official investigation remains in its early stages. The investigation is in its preliminary phase and findings may change as more evidence emerges.

Will the UK Government Launch Its Own Investigation?

The UK Government has not announced a separate investigation into the crash. Instead, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been providing consular assistance and working with local authorities following the deaths of the two British nationals.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said the department was in contact with local authorities and that staff were ready to provide consular support to those affected. The presence of British victims does not automatically mean that the UK will take over an aviation accident investigation occurring overseas.

The UK has its own Air Accidents Investigation Branch, an independent body responsible for investigating air accidents and incidents. However, its primary role is connected to the UK's international aviation safety obligations, and overseas investigations are generally conducted by the authorities in the country where an accident occurs.

There is currently no confirmed announcement that the AAIB will conduct a separate investigation into the Sifnos crash. Any involvement by British aviation investigators would represent a further development and should not be assumed unless formally announced by the UK Government or the AAIB.

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Investigators Probe Mechanical Failure and Weather in Sifnos Crash

The Greek investigation will be important in determining whether the crash resulted from a mechanical failure, an operational issue, weather or another factor. Investigators will also reconstruct the helicopter's final moments and examine the aircraft remains.

CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts could form part of that process, while technical examination of the wreckage may provide further evidence about what happened before impact. The crash occurred close to the island's landing area, with emergency crews responding after the aircraft went down and caught fire.

All three people aboard were killed in the incident. For now, the Greek authorities remain responsible for establishing the cause of the Sifnos helicopter crash, while the UK Government's confirmed role is focused on consular support for the families of Cromie and Ebert.