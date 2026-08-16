A pilot was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries after a Turbulent Team light aircraft was damaged during a low-level display at a sold-out airshow at Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome in Essex, forcing organisers to halt the event and close the historic site to the public.

Emergency services were called shortly before 2.25pm BST on Sunday. Essex Police said the pilot was the aircraft's sole occupant and that no other injuries had been reported.

The aircraft was taking part in a scheduled display by the Turbulent Team when it was damaged. The incident ended a fully booked day of aviation activity at the former First World War aerodrome.

Sold-Out Airshow Brought To Sudden Halt

The fully booked event was stopped as emergency responders attended the aerodrome. Visitors were asked to follow instructions from organisers and emergency personnel during the response.

Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome said the display aircraft was damaged and the pilot was injured. It confirmed that the airshow had been halted while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The venue said it was co-operating with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, known as the AAIB, and emergency services. It added that the aerodrome would remain closed to the public.

Stow Maries said an aircraft involved in a Turbulent Team display was damaged during the event. The aerodrome did not explain how the light aircraft was damaged or provide a cause for the incident.

No further update has been issued on the pilot's condition beyond confirmation that the injuries were serious. The venue has not identified the pilot or disclosed the nature of the damage to the aircraft.

The cancellation affected an event that had been fully booked before the emergency response began. Visitors were asked to follow instructions from organisers and emergency personnel.

Pilot Taken to Hospital After Display Accident

Essex Police said the aircraft's sole occupant was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Stow Maries later said the pilot had been transferred to a London hospital for treatment.

Police said no other injuries were reported following the incident. East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics attended the site.

The force asked members of the public to avoid the area while emergency responders worked at the aerodrome. Attendees were also advised to follow directions issued by organisers and emergency services.

A spokesperson for Stow Maries said the incident occurred during 'a segment of their well-rehearsed routine'. The statement confirms the aircraft was taking part in the planned Turbulent Team display.

No further details have been released about the manoeuvre being performed or the sequence of events before the aircraft was damaged.

AAIB Inquiry and Aerodrome Closure

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Stow Maries said it was co-operating with the AAIB following the incident. The aviation safety body examines aircraft accidents and serious incidents.

No AAIB findings have been published on the Stow Maries airshow incident. There is also no published timetable for further information from the venue, police or investigators.

The aerodrome has not announced when it will reopen to the public. It has also not said whether future events at the Essex venue will be affected.

Authorities have not provided an account of what caused the incident.

Facts Established and Questions Outstanding

The confirmed sequence is that a Turbulent Team light aircraft was damaged during a low-level display, its sole occupant suffered serious injuries and the sold-out airshow was halted. The pilot was transferred to a London hospital while emergency crews attended.

Key questions remain unanswered, including how the aircraft was damaged, the pilot's current condition and when Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome will reopen. The report does not assign blame or draw conclusions while official enquiries continue.