Investigators have disclosed that based on what they have observed so far, there is no indication 'at this time' that the human remains found in a desert area in southwest Tucson, are linked to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Human remains were discovered in a desert area, around 15 miles from the home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed.

It has been nearly six months of anguished searching for Nancy, the mother of NBC Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, who vanished from her Tucson-area home on 1 February.

She was last seen alive the previous day and is believed to have been abducted from her house in the Catalina Foothills without her phone or vital medication, a detail that has haunted both detectives and the public following the case.

Human Remains Found Near Nancy Guthrie Home, but No Clear Link

According to Sheriff's Department, the remains were located in a rugged stretch of desert near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard, a corridor where suburban development gives way quickly to scrubland and saguaro-covered hillsides.

Deputies were seen on the hillside above a busy four-lane highway, hiking into the rocks near a small cluster of homes at the end of a private drive.

From the road, at least three sheriff's vehicles could be spotted at the top of a long residential driveway, as per CNN, which first reported the scene. A wooden sign marked 'private drive' stood at the entrance.

There was no large tactical presence, no cordoned-off perimeter of the kind that usually signals a fast-moving crime scene, just a handful of deputies slowly making their way up into the northern set of homes and the adjoining terrain.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Search Draws New Attention as Human Remains Are Found in AZ Desert 15 Miles From Her Home Nancy Guthrie Search Draws New Attention as Human Remains Are Found in AZ Desert 15 Miles From Her Home

Officials have said the remains appeared to have been at the location 'for an extended period of time,' though they have not publicly defined what that means in weeks, months or years.

That assessment seems to underpin the department's early view that the discovery is not immediately connected to the Nancy investigation, but the sheriff's office has not explained what, if any, forensic analysis has been completed.

Pima County Sheriff's Department declined to answer several basic questions about the discovery, including who found the remains, when they were first located and why investigators were confident enough to distance the find from the Guthrie case so quickly. That silence has inevitably fuelled speculation, although there is, at this stage, no confirmed evidence tying the remains to Guthrie or to any named missing person. Nothing is confirmed yet, so any suggestion of a direct link to Nancy should be treated with caution.

Long-Running Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

The finding of human remains so close to Guthrie's home area adds a grim new thread to a case that was already disturbing.

Investigators have previously said they have no clear motive for her apparent kidnapping. A source said that detectives do not have a 'leading theory,' an unusually candid admission in such a high-profile inquiry.

In July, authorities released the full text of a ransom note and a follow-up letter addressed to the Nancy family, in the hope that fresh eyes might spot something that previous reviews had missed.

The letter claimed Nancy had died, a claim that investigators have not publicly endorsed. Releasing such material is a delicate step for law enforcement, and doing so months into an investigation was a sign, at minimum, that traditional leads were running thin.

At the same time, forensic work has continued in the background. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said that lab analyses on DNA collected from Nancy's home remain under way. No suspect has been named, and no arrests have been announced.

Savannah has used her public platform to keep attention on her mother's disappearance, posting appeals on social media and urging anyone with information to come forward.

The family has put up a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery, an extraordinary sum that underscores both their resources and their desperation.

In the absence of definitive answers, the case sits in an uncomfortable space between active investigation and cold file, with each new development scrutinised for meaning. The discovery of human remains within a relatively short drive of the Nancy's home inevitably lands in that space.

Investigators will now have to confirm the identity of the person found in the desert, establish how long the remains have been there and determine the cause and manner of death.

Only once those questions are answered will it be possible to say with certainty whether this bleak hillside outside Tucson has anything at all to do with the disappearance of Nancy, or whether it represents a different tragedy entirely in a region that has seen more than its share.