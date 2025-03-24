International sports personality Tiger Woods, whose romantic life has often been a subject of discussion, has again sparked public curiosity with the announcement of his new relationship. But what really caught people's attention was his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren's awkward reaction when she learned about Woods' new romantic flame, Vanessa Trump.

Since his highly publicised divorce from Elin Nordegren in 2010, Woods has been linked to various women, but his current romance with Vanessa Trump, who is also Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, has captured special attention. Nordegren, who is also one of Woods' 'best friends', reportedly replied with an awkward 'Seriously? A Trump? For real?'

Here's everything you need to know about Nordegren and how Woods broke the news of his new relationship with her.

Elin Nordegren's Reaction To The New Relationship

According to reports, before making his relationship with Vanessa public, Woods made sure to reveal the information to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, with whom he shares two children and an amicable bond. Sources suggest that Woods called Nordegen late in 2024 to discuss his new love life, DailyMail reported. The conversation was reportedly awkward at first, with Nordegren reacting with a surprised, 'Seriously? A Trump? For real?' she quickly accepted the news and seemed more amused than anything else.

'They're not the type to give each other their 'blessing' per se, but they keep each other in the loop with anyone who is going to spend any amount of time around the kids,' the source explained.

Elin Nordegren is More Than Just Tiger's Ex-Wife

Elin Nordegren is much more than just the ex-wife of a golf superstar. The Swedish-born former model has worked hard to build her own life post-divorce and has successfully navigated the challenges of co-parenting with Woods. The couple, who were married for six years before their divorce in 2010 amid allegations of Woods' infidelity, share two children, Sam Alexis and Charlie Axel.

Despite a nasty end to their marriage, Nordegren and Woods have built a strong friendship and a partnership as co-parents over the years. In the past, Woods has spoken candidly about their post-divorce status. He said, 'We talk to each other all the time. We try to help each other out on all occasions. She is one of my best friends now, and it's all because of my kids.'

As parents, the former couple have also been spotted on various occasions supporting their children's achievements. A source close to the family revealed, 'They're friends now. Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and do what was best for the kids. They get along really well.'

From Model to Psychology Graduate

Prior to meeting Woods, Nordegren was a model and a nanny. However, she mostly worked as a swimsuit model in her teen years; Nordegren was a nanny in her early twenties.

'I did some modelling when I was younger, but I never thought of it as a career,' she said in a 2010 interview. But it was her nannying job for Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik's children through which she met Woods in 2002.

After nearly three years of dating, they married in a private ceremony in Barbados in October 2004 and then eventually got a divorce in 2010. However, the journey of divorce was a difficult one for Nordegren and eventually received a $100 million settlement.

She has expressed that she is grateful for the financial security of the settlement provided, and she was clear that money doesn't equate to happiness. 'It is making some things easier,' she said. 'I have the opportunity to be with my children as much as I want, and I am able to travel to see my family.'

After the divorce, Nordegren shifted her focus to gaining further education, for which she earned a psychology degree from Rollins College in 2014.

Nordegren's Post-Divorce Romantic Life

Nordegren is currently living a happy life with partner and NFL player Jordan Cameron, with whom she shares three children Arthur, Zeta, and Freya. Nordegren is also a stepmother to Tristan, Cameron's son from his former partner.

Nordegren was linked romantically with other people on occasion. In 2013, she allegedly started dating West Virginia coal billionaire Christopher Cline. However, in 2017, rumours swirled that the pair had broken up. Unfortunately, Chris, along with his daughter Kameron, tragically died in a helicopter crash in 2019.

All About Vanessa and Tiger's Relationship

In the past, Vanessa and Tiger were often photographed in public, spending time with each other, and since then, the talks of their romantic commitments have been the talk of the town. The pair were photographed at Torrey Pines in San Diego, where Woods was hosting the Genesis Invitational. Vanessa attended the event with her daughter, Kai, who is a schoolmate of Woods' children, Sam and Charlie, at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, it seems like there is nothing to hide anymore, as Woods, who has more than 6.4 million followers on X, made his relationship with Vanessa public by sharing a heartfelt post.

He wrote, 'Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.' However, Woods also requested privacy, adding, 'At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.'