A staunch supporter of Donald Trump is facing the personal consequences of the president's intensified immigration crackdown—after his Peruvian wife was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while returning from their delayed honeymoon. Despite her clean record and pending green card application, 26-year-old Camila Muñoz-Lira was arrested last month, leaving her husband both distraught and disillusioned by a system he still stands by.

A Honeymoon Turns into a Nightmare

Camila Muñoz-Lira first arrived in the US in 2019 on a temporary J-1 visa as part of a work-study programme in Wisconsin. When COVID-19 hit, she was unable to return to Peru due to border closures. During this time, she met 40-year-old Bradley Bartell, whom she married in May 2024. Confident in her path to legal status, Muñoz submitted a green card application, which remained under review by US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Speaking to the New York Post, Bartell said, 'She has no history of anything bad. She's hardworking and wants to be a part of this great country.'

The couple believed it was safe to travel to Puerto Rico, a US territory, for a belated honeymoon. However, on 15 February, Muñoz was apprehended by ICE officers at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport as they returned home to Wisconsin—a move that left Bartell stunned and helpless.

'It was kind of like a slap in the face,' he recalled. 'I was in shock and unsure what to do at the time. It was terrible.'

Muñoz, now being held at Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana, is accused of overstaying her J-1 visa. Her arrest and continued detention have sparked growing anxiety and financial strain for the couple.

An Uphill Battle Through Bureaucracy

According to Yahoo News, Bartell was left in the dark for nearly a week after the arrest, unsure where his wife was being held. Since then, the pair have managed to speak daily for 15 minutes and exchange messages through the detention centre's internal system.

'She's worried because there's a lot of uncertainty in how this is all going down,' Bartell told Newsweek. 'She's calmed down a little now that we have an attorney giving us an idea of how the process is going to go. But we still haven't got a court date.'

Muñoz's lawyer, David Rozas, is waiting for her case to be logged in the federal database before filing for bond. If successful, she could be released to fight her case from outside detention.

Still Supporting Trump

Despite the distress his family is experiencing, Bartell remains committed to his political beliefs. He told Newsweek, 'I don't regret the vote. I still support our president.'

While he admits he is 'not ride-or-die for Trump', Bartell believes he chose the lesser of two evils. 'It's the administration's attempt to put everyone who [has a] visa overstay into deportation proceedings,' he said, noting that he previously believed the crackdown would primarily affect undocumented immigrants with criminal histories.

'It's gone a little farther than that. They're just grabbing anyone they can,' he acknowledged.

A Mounting Financial Burden

Legal proceedings have not only taken an emotional toll but are also threatening the couple's financial stability. Bartell revealed that funds he'd set aside for a house deposit are now being diverted to legal fees. A bond alone could cost upwards of £7,730 ($10,000), prompting Bartell to launch a GoFundMe campaign.

'This money will be used for legal support and the bond money for my wife,' the fundraiser reads. 'Any and all support is deeply appreciated.'

So far, over £1,700 ($2,200) has been raised towards the £2,320 ($3,000) goal.

The Bigger Picture: America's Harsh Immigration Shift

Since beginning his second term, Trump has authorised over 8,000 deportations. As noted by IBTimes UK, these deportations disproportionately affect individuals without criminal records. Undocumented immigrants—who represent around 4.5% of the US labour force—also contribute an estimated £58.5 billion ($75.6 billion) in taxes each year.

The human cost of these policies is laid bare in Bartell and Muñoz's story. Even as they cling to hope for a resolution, their ordeal raises critical questions about the effectiveness and compassion of the current immigration system.

'The system for getting people through seems to be very inefficient, so it is taking longer than it should,' Bartell admitted. 'We just want her home.'

Their experience serves as a sobering reminder of how political choices can have deeply personal consequences—even for those who support the policies at the heart of the debate.