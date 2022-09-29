Despite the Mercedes F1 team's struggles in the 2022 season, they remain in contention to finish ahead Ferrari in the Constructors' championship. Lewis Hamilton revealed that finishing ahead of the Italian team remains the German manufacturer's main goal going into the final six races of the campaign.

This scenario was unfathomable at the start of the season, with Ferrari challenging for the title and Mercedes fighting to be the top team in the midfield. The situation has changed as the season progressed, and the two teams are now only separated by 35 points in the Constructors' race.

There is no doubt Mercedes have closed the gap to Ferrari and Red Bull Racing, but they have been massively aided by the Italian team's reliability and strategy mishaps. Ferrari's errors have seen them throw away a load of points on more than one occasion, allowing the Brackley-based team to catch up.

Mercedes, who are yet to win a race this season, will certainly label it a massive achievement to overhaul Ferrari, who started the season with two wins in three races. Hamilton made it clear that achieving that is the team's only agenda in the remaining six races.

"Our goal is to try and get second in the teams because that does make a huge impact for everybody back at the factory and so these next six races are just about maximum attack, nothing to lose and going to give it hell," Hamilton said, as quoted on Sky Sports.

Hamilton, meanwhile, was ready to accept Mercedes not winning a race this season. It will be the first time the seven-time world champion will go a season without winning a race since making his debut with McLaren in 2007.

"There are six races [left] so there's six opportunities and we will try to get a win, but if we do not do well, I do not think it is the end of the world," the British racer added.

The F1 juggernaut arrives in Singapore this weekend for the 17th race of the season. Max Verstappen will have a chance to clinch his second Drivers' title if results go his way, while Mercedes and Hamilton are hoping the high downforce nature of the track will suit their car better than the last race at Monza.