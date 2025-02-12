Sky, the UK's leading subscription TV provider, has unveiled the next generation of its groundbreaking Sky Glass TVs, first introduced three years ago. Alongside this upgraded model, the company has also launched the all-new Sky Glass Air TV series.

The newly revealed Sky Glass Air offers a more affordable alternative, making Sky's integrated TV platform and cutting-edge operating system accessible to a wider audience. Originally introduced in 2021, Sky Glass revolutionised the viewing experience by eliminating the need for a separate Sky dish or box.

Everything is built directly into the TV, with all channels and content streamed seamlessly over Wi-Fi. Designed for a truly immersive experience, Sky Glass features a sleek design, cinematic-quality sound, stunning 4K HDR visuals, and the intuitive Sky OS software—all in a single device that requires just one cable.

Sky Glass Gen 2: Upgrades, Details, And Cost

Sky announced that the second-generation Sky Glass features a 4K resolution Quantum Dot display and a refined Dolby Atmos sound system. This enhanced audio setup includes seven speakers, a built-in soundbar, and dual subwoofers.

Like its predecessor, the second-generation model features Sky's smart TV interface, now called Sky OS. This system learns viewer preferences, quickly highlights relevant content, and enables users to create personalised playlists of shows and control the TV with voice commands.

Sky Glass gen 2 coming tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/vQJ0GnoHV5 — Cord Busters UK (@cordbusters) February 11, 2025

The TV is available in three sizes—43, 55, and 65 inches. Sky announced that it will go on sale starting 12th February. 'People can pay for the new Sky Glass like a mobile phone, either all in one go, or spread the cost with interest-free monthly payments from as little at £14 per month for the 43", £19 a month for the 55", or £24 a month for the 65 ",' Sky said.

Sky Glass Air: Pricing, Cost, And Launch

Sky also revealed that a new, more budget-friendly version of the Sky Glass Gen 2, known as Sky Glass Air, will be released later this year. 'We built Sky Glass as a brilliantly simple way for people to watch TV, making it easier to find the things they love from Sky and streaming apps,' Fraser Stirling, global chief product officer for Sky and Comcast, said.

This is the new Sky Glass Air. It’s not exactly ultra thin; the ‘Air’ name applies more to its pricing, which will be less than the regular Sky Glass sets (because no built-in soundbar etc) pic.twitter.com/FlxtMX9bpG — Adrian Weckler (@adrianweckler) February 11, 2025

The Sky Glass Air will feature a 4K Quantum Dot HDR screen, complemented by global dimming and contrast enhancement that automatically adjusts the screen's brightness for a sharper, more vibrant image. It will also include 2.0 stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

Like the Sky Glass Gen 2, the Air version operates on Sky OS, with all its advanced features, such as far-field voice control and excellent content aggregation. 1 It will be available in three stylish colours—Carbon Grey, Cotton White, and Sea Green—and three sizes: 43 ", 55", and 65". Pricing details will be announced later this year.

The Verdict From The Experts

'The new Sky Glass Gen 2 gives people our best TV experience yet, with a brighter picture and even more cinematic sound, and with flexible ways to buy it, it's more affordable than ever to get Sky TV.'

Industry expert Paolo Pescatore, founder of analyst firm PP Foresight, said: 'The new line-up represents an evolution on the first generation with subtle improvements to the audio and picture quality.'

'Furthermore, the arrival of a more affordable model later in the year with Sky Glass Air suggests a clear, razor-sharp focus on new sales. While there are some notable omissions, Sky is ramping up efforts in convergence. Bundling the new TV with fibre broadband will help drive stickiness among customers.'

'Overall, Sky is still very well-placed with the future of delivering TV shows over the internet with its all-in-one telly.'