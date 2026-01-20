Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been hit with fresh charges including a serious narcotics offence, weeks before his trial on multiple rape accusations is due to begin. Prosecutors announced the additional six counts on Monday, covering incidents dating back to 2020.

Høiby, 29, has admitted to transporting 3.5 kilograms of marijuana but denies other allegations such as violating a restraining order.

Previous Charges and Arrests

Høiby was first detained on 4 August 2024 after allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend in her Oslo apartment. He admitted to bodily harm and criminal damage in connection to that incident, citing cocaine use. Subsequent investigations led to further arrests, including in November 2024 on suspicion of rape.

By June 2025, police suspected him of three rapes, expanding to four by August when he was charged with 32 offences. These include one rape involving intercourse and three without, some reportedly filmed on his phone without consent. Other charges encompass domestic abuse against a former partner, violations of restraining orders, death threats, and traffic offences.

Seven women are listed as complainants, including ex-girlfriends Nora Haukland and glamour model Linni Meister. Høiby's lawyer, Petar Sekulic, said his client denies the rape and domestic violence allegations but plans to plead guilty to lesser charges.

Marius Borg Høiby New Charges and Defence Response

The latest indictment, issued on 19 January 2026, adds six counts to the case. Central is the narcotics offence from 2020, in which Høiby transported 3.5kg of marijuana 'from A to B without earning a penny,' according to his new lawyer, Ellen Holager Andenæs.

He has pleaded guilty to this and another older matter but contests the rest, including fresh allegations of violence and restraining order breaches. Dutch news outlet RTL Boulevard reported on X that Høiby 'thought he could get away with everything' in relation to the drug transport admission.

Marius Borg Høiby bekent schuld voor vervoeren van kilo's marihuana: 'Dacht overal mee weg te komen'. #rtlboulevard https://t.co/iL0TnVjFW6 — RTL Boulevard (@RTLBoulevard) January 19, 2026

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø noted the additional charges will be considered at the main hearing. If convicted on the gravest counts, Høiby faces up to 10 years in prison.

Societal Ripple Effects

The high-profile case has prompted a surge in women reporting abuse in Norway. Sanitetskvinnene, the country's largest women's health organisation, report that it has seen increased requests for help with violence and sexual assault since the allegations surfaced.

Secretary-general May Britt Buhaug observed: 'Media coverage of cases such as Høiby's lower the threshold to ask for help. That women ask for help more easily is a positive effect.'

She added: 'Although tragic, it seems that this case can contribute to break the silence around intimate partner violence and rape.'

According to the Norwegian Centre for Violence and Traumatic Stress Studies, one in 10 women in Norway has experienced serious intimate partner violence. The publicity may encourage more openness, though it has also boosted republican sentiments, with one group's membership tripling.

Høiby's trial is set to begin on 3 February at Oslo district court and is expected to last weeks. He remains free but under close scrutiny. As of 20 January 2026, no further charges have been announced, but the case continues to attract significant public attention.