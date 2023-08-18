Tourists face £400 fine for eating on Italian beach
Italy has introduced several new rules on beaches this summer
Italy has reportedly introduced new strict rules for their beaches, leaving tourists and locals outraged this summer.
Beaches in Italy have banned people from bringing their own picnics, reported The Sun. Several beaches across Italy are privately owned by hotels and restaurants, and they charge tourists to hire parasols and sun loungers. In a bid to earn money from holidaymakers at their own beach bars, some of the private beach owners have begun to stop families from eating food brought from home.
Three families were 'intimidated'
Three families were "intimidated" as soon as they opened their homemade food by staff members at a private beach, according to La Repubblica, an Italian newspaper. They wrote: "Three families were unable to consume the provisions at a well-known beach in Torre Lapillo."
"The three families, who had reached the Ionian marina with their children, said: 'When we opened the bags with the food we were approached and threatened'," the Italian newspaper wrote further.
While these private beaches have come up with this latest food ban keeping in mind the number of tourists the region attracts every summer, it has not gone well with the local residents either.
The food ban rule varies from beach to beach
Dario Dusso, who is a local resident and lawyer, is said to be "furious" with the "food ban."
"They simply cannot do it. They don't have the authority. And if it's too late for this season because the times of the bureaucracy would not allow us to intervene in good time, from next year we will warn anyone who dares to forbid bathers to access the state property with their own food, "Dusso told News Italy 24.
The rules around food and drinks that tourists can bring to Italian beaches can vary from each beach.
Michele Colella, who is the manager of Lido Calarena, a private beach in Cozze, opened up on their rule, saying they do not allow large refrigerator boxes for group gatherings. "But if you bring a snack, a drink, or a mini fridge box, we turn a blind eye," added Colella.
More beach rules in Italy this summer
One of the most visited Italian destination every summer is Sardinia, which has come up with several strict rules to deal with over-tourism.
In order to keep up with the standards of Sardinia's pristine beaches, the authorities have banned eating on the beach in Sant'Antioco, according to Metro. The rule applies to both tourists and residents and anyone caught breaching it could be issued with fines of more than £400. Even consuming a sandwich or ice cream is prohibited on the Sardinia beach.
Some regions in Sardinia have capped the number of tourists in a day. Only 1,600 people can visit Cala Sisine per day, while Santa Maria Navarrese only permits 1,300.
Pelosa Beach in Sardinia has banned towels to lay in and asked visitors to instead bring mats that gather less sand. The authorities have also introduced a fee of £3 (€3.50) for anyone wanting to visit the beach.
After the new rules were applied, tourists wanting to visit the beaches of Cala Coticcio and Cala Brigantina in the archipelago of La Maddalena will now have to pay £2.56 (€3) per person for access each day.
The archipelago itself is a national park. No one can visit it without a guide, which will cost £21 (€25) for five hours.
Earlier it was reported that Italy has implemented strict swimming rules this summer. People may not be allowed into a pool in the country if they don't have the correct gear. In swimming pools across Italy, it is mandatory to wear a swimming cap in the water. The rule is in place for hygiene reasons.
Among other rules, holidaymakers need to wear regular clothes, not swimwear, if they aren't on the beach in some areas of Italy. People have also been fined for playing football or other games that involve running or throwing objects along the shores of Lake Garda.
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Christian churches, homes set on fire in Pakistan over Quran desecration allegations
-
Spanish island destroyed by flames, tourists warned about evacuations
-
Netflix drops trailer, release date for Prince Harry's 'Heart of Invictus'
-
France on 'maximum alert' as 3,000 terrified people forced to flee
-
Microsoft acknowledges complaints about the waning quality of Bing Chat AI
-
Neymar transfer to Al-Hilal worth £235 million
-
Lionel Messi on fire with 30-yard goal for Inter Miami - Watch
-
Screenshot of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's alleged chat surfaces online
-
Travellers in Italy suffer as airport in popular hotspot closes due to volcano eruption
-
Holidaymakers face £648 fine for breaking simple rule at Spanish beaches
-
Russian military officer defects to NATO member Lithuania
-
Microplastics found in human hearts for the first time
-
Apple to update the call interface on iPhones with iOS 17
-
Elon Musk's X is paying premium subscribers, but there is a catch
-
Ryanair forced to cancel flights to popular European hotspot amid peak summer travel
-
Taliban's treatment of women is a crime against humanity, says ex-UK PM Gordon Brown
-
Harry Kane fails to win trophy as Bayern get thrashed in Super Cup