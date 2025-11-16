New revelations linking Delegate Stacey Plaskett to Jeffrey Epstein have exploded into a political scandal, after documents released by the House Oversight Committee showed she exchanged text messages with the disgraced financier in real time during Michael Cohen's 2019 testimony.

How the Messages Emerged

The explosive material, drawn from almost 20,000 pages of Epstein estate records, resurfaced troubling questions about Plaskett's past ties to Epstein, who at the time was a convicted sex offender and months away from his federal sex trafficking arrest.

An investigation by the Washington Post reviewed timestamped messages and matched them to live footage of the hearing. The timing aligned with Stacey Plaskett's moments at the microphone, strongly suggesting she was the unnamed recipient.

At the time of the February 2019 hearing, Epstein had already been convicted of soliciting prostitution and was a registered sex offender.

Five months later, in July 2019, he would be arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges. That context has intensified public concern about the contact, particularly because Plaskett represented the Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned Little St James and Great St James.

Critics say the texts raise questions about judgement rather than illegality. There is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing; however, the exchange suggests Epstein was attempting to influence a congressional hearing as it happened.

The revelations have reignited debate over how far his reach extended and how easily he accessed powerful figures.

New Epstein files show Rep. @StaceyPlaskett got real-time help via text messages from Jeffrey Epstein on how to hurt Trump during 2019 congressional hearing with former Trump attorney. Plaskett is the person who smeared us during Twitter Files hearing & falsely accused @mtaibbi pic.twitter.com/U0mzrfNuTC — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 15, 2025

What Epstein Said During the Hearing

The transcripts show Epstein monitoring the hearing in real time. He flagged Cohen's reference to former Trump aide Rhona Graff, calling her the 'keeper of the secrets'.

Minutes later, the unnamed lawmaker replied, 'Quick I am up next', shortly before Plaskett began questioning Cohen. After her exchange wrapped, Epstein wrote back: 'Good work'.

Some messages were unexpectedly personal. At one point Epstein asked, 'Are you chewing?' after cameras caught Plaskett moving her mouth. The recipient replied that she was chewing the inside of her cheek, calling it a long-standing habit.

Epstein then resumed offering unsolicited commentary, insisting that Cohen had 'opened the door' to further questioning about alleged Trump Organisation 'henchmen'.

Plaskett's office later told CNN that she received messages from staff, constituents and members of the public throughout the hearing, 'including from Epstein'.

Her spokesperson said she had consistently condemned Epstein's behaviour, supported his victims and welcomed any information that could help her as a former prosecutor.

Unreal…



Why was Stacey Plaskett texting Jeffery Epstein during a house hearing investigating Trump?!



She was on the House Oversight Committee that handled the Epstein files.



Stacey is now on the House Intel Committee.



Subpoena all her records. So crooked. pic.twitter.com/C4iF0AL93f — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 15, 2025

I am one of the few reporters who examined Plaskett's relationship with Epstein. She accepted sizeable amounts of money from him and was one of the few people who refused to return campaign contributions even after it was clear he had committed so many crimes against girls.… — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) November 15, 2025

We need transparency and accountability regarding these ethically compromised donations. Any politician who clung to Epstein's money shows a concerning lack of judgment and moral compass that voters should absolutely consider. — Gelson Luz (@gelsonluz) November 15, 2025

Plaskett's Past Ties to Epstein Resurface

The release has revived longstanding concerns about Plaskett's past relationship with Epstein. He held significant property in her district and cultivated political influence through donations and local connections.

Plaskett accepted campaign contributions linked to Epstein and initially resisted returning them following his 2019 arrest. She returned the money after mounting public pressure.

She was later named in a 2023 lawsuit filed by several Epstein accusers against Virgin Islands officials. The claims against her were voluntarily dismissed with prejudice, and her lawyers said she learned of Epstein's criminal conduct at the same time as the general public.

Still, the new messages have fuelled renewed scrutiny. Journalists and political commentators quickly weighed in online.

One user wrote: 'Why was Stacey Plaskett texting Jeffrey Epstein during a House hearing investigating Trump? Subpoena all her records. So crooked.'

Investigative reporter Julie K Brown added: 'I am one of the few reporters who examined Plaskett's relationship with Epstein. She accepted sizeable amounts of money from him and was one of the few people who refused to return campaign contributions even after it was clear he had committed so many crimes against girls.'

Another user said: 'We need transparency and accountability regarding these ethically compromised donations.'

Public Calls for Accountability

The uproar has intensified calls for greater political transparency. Some citizens argue that any direct contact with Epstein during an official hearing should have raised alarms years ago.

Others are calling for the release of the remaining Epstein-related files to determine the full extent of his interactions with elected officials.

Plaskett has denied any improper relationship with Epstein, but the messages have placed her judgement under renewed scrutiny. The episode has once again highlighted Epstein's far-reaching network and underscored how many questions about his political influence remain unresolved.