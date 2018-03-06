Comedy music act The Lonely Island has revealed its ambitious plan for a star-studded new music video intended to air during this past weekend's Academy Awards, but which never transpired because it was considered "financially and logistically impossible".

The song hails the films that never win Oscars, and would have featured stars including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Bill Skarsgård as It's Pennywise the Clown, and Hollywood's litany of Chrises: Hemsworth, Evans, Pratt, Pine and Rock.

"We were asked to write a song for this year's Oscars," a note reads before the demo version of the song shared online (and embedded below).

"Unfortunately it wasn't chosen because it was financially and logistically impossible, so for fun we thought we'd share the rough storyboards of what would have been a fully shot, star-studded music video of exorbitant cost.

"All visuals and vocals are temp, so please use your imagination and enjoy!"

The Lonely Island is a comedy music act consisting of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer that shot to fame with a string of viral music videos made for sketch show Saturday Night Live.

I'm on a Boat, Like a Boss, The Creep and I Just Had Sex are just a few of their hits.

The song would have opened with Hemsworth as Thor, watching the Oscar nominations being announced and wondering why he wasn't nominated. Wonder Woman joins in, followed by Pennywise, Girl Trips' Tiffany Haddish and then the Chrises calling for a Best Chris category.

Michael Fassbender ripping on The Snowman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Vin Diesel as Fast & Furious hero Dominic Toretto and Guardians of the Galaxy's Baby Groot would also have appeared.

Had it been put together, the song would have undoubtedly stolen the show at the Oscars, but you can understand why it would have been a logistical nightmare. Just to get all those names to film would have been a tough ask, but in full costume too?