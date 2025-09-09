Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has unveiled an ambitious overhaul of the coffeehouse chain, promising faster service, new menu items, and redesigned stores as part of a sweeping turnaround effort.

Speaking on the first anniversary of his appointment, Niccol declared the company was ahead of schedule in its transformation, citing early successes in reducing wait times and improving customer experience.

The initiative, dubbed 'Back to Starbucks', aims to reconnect the brand with its coffeehouse roots while modernising operations. Central to the plan is the rollout of the Green Apron Service model, which prioritises in-store hospitality and streamlines order fulfilment across mobile, drive-thru, and café channels.

Niccol told Fox Business that 80 per cent of drinks are now ready in under four minutes, a significant improvement from the previous average of 60 per cent. He also teased a revamped rewards programme and a new protein-focused menu launching later this month.

Store Redesigns and Menu Expansion

Redesigns are already underway, with updated layouts designed to improve workflow and customer comfort. Starbucks says the new store model will allow for more locations to open while maintaining quality and speed.

In addition to operational changes, the company is expanding its food and beverage offerings. New croissants, protein cold foam drinks, and four new Frappuccino flavours are being tested across select stores. The goal, according to Niccol, is to innovate from a place of strength and reignite customer enthusiasm.

The company's official blog describes the transformation as a return to 'what has always set Starbucks apart — a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas.'

Baristas Push Back

However, behind the scenes, many baristas say the changes are coming at a cost. While the company touts improved efficiency and customer satisfaction, employees report feeling overwhelmed by increased expectations and understaffing.

Baristas have voiced concerns in reports about the pressure to meet tighter time targets under Starbucks' new service model. While the Smart Queue system is designed to optimise order sequencing, some employees say it prioritises speed at the expense of manageable workloads.

Speaking to FOX Business, Franco, a barista, said that new policies introduced under CEO Brian Niccol have led to growing frustration among staff. 'Ever since Brian Niccol has been CEO, every introduction of a new policy or new rule has only made the work harder,' he said.

'We are abused verbally, and the manager will then point out the things that we are doing wrong. I'm pretty sure that's happened hundreds of times since we've been forced to write on cups after being yelled at by a customer for the long wait.'

However, a Starbucks spokesperson responded to FOX Business, stating that Franco's remarks reflected personal sentiment and came from a single source.

'Starbucks offers the best job in retail, with pay and benefits for baristas worth an average of $30 per hour and including free college tuition, comprehensive health care, and up to 18 weeks of paid family leave for part-time work.'

The spokesperson also highlighted the company's investment in its new operational model, Green Apron Service, which aims to improve both customer experience and partner support.

'Through Green Apron Service, the company has invested more than $500m to improve the in-store experience for both customers and partners. This includes adding more hours and expanding shift rosters, so more partners are working, especially during busy times, as well as smarter technology to help manage orders.'

Green Apron Service includes a dedicated barista for drive-thru orders and new in-store tech designed to streamline operations. However, critics argue that the rollout has not been matched with adequate staffing or training, leaving many employees overwhelmed despite the company's promises of support.

A Company Under Pressure

Niccol's appointment marked Starbucks' third CEO in two years, following a period of declining foot traffic and mounting pressure from unionisation campaigns.

While shares have risen modestly over five years, analysts remain cautious. TD Cowen recently downgraded Starbucks from 'buy' to 'hold,' citing concerns over the pace and sustainability of the turnaround.

Despite the challenges, Niccol remains optimistic. The summit, Starbucks' first since 2019, hosted over 14,000 managers and leaders, underscoring the scale of the transformation effort.

Looking Ahead

As Starbucks pushes forward with its redesigns and service upgrades, the tension between innovation and employee well-being continues to simmer. The company insists that the changes are designed to empower baristas and enhance the customer experience. But for many on the front lines, the pace of change feels more punishing than promising.

Whether Niccol's strategy will deliver long-term growth or deepen internal strain remains to be seen. For now, Starbucks is banking on speed, style, and snacks to win back its place at the top of the coffee chain.