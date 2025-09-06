Martha Stewart may be 84, but you wouldn't know it from her latest Instagram snap. The lifestyle queen set the internet ablaze on Friday after posting a flawless promo shot for her new skincare line — a photo so striking it sparked a flurry of whispers about a possible facelift.

Within hours, her comments were flooded. Admirers gushed over her glow, while sceptics wondered aloud if a surgeon's hand had played a role. The picture went viral at lightning speed, turning Stewart's youthful look into one of the day's hottest talking points.

Stewart's Denials of Plastic Surgery

Despite the growing speculation, Stewart has remained consistent in her denial of plastic surgery. In a 2022 interview with The New York Times, she stated firmly: 'I have never had plastic surgery... no knife on my face, neck or back.'

She has, however, been transparent about undergoing non-surgical treatments. Stewart shared in an interview for The Wall Street Journal that these include fillers, Botox under the chin and neck, and skin-tightening procedures using ultrasound and laser technology.

Stewart also credits her disciplined lifestyle, including a healthy diet, daily green juices, regular exercise, and careful sunscreen use, for maintaining her appearance.

Her dermatologist, Dr Dan Belkin, appeared on The Martha Stewart Podcast in early 2024 to confirm that she had never undergone invasive surgery. Instead, he emphasised that Stewart has relied on conservative treatments, designed to enhance rather than dramatically alter her features.

Expert Opinions Suggest Otherwise

Not all experts agree with Stewart's statements. Plastic surgeon Dr Frederick Weniger, who has not treated Stewart, suggested in a RadarOnline interview that her youthful look may be the result of more significant interventions.

He speculated that her appearance showed signs of a facelift, brow lift, eyelid surgery, fractional CO₂ laser resurfacing, and even cheek fillers or lip augmentation.

Weniger concluded that, if surgery had been performed, it was done with restraint and skill. His comments have added to the debate, highlighting the fine line between non-invasive treatments and surgical enhancements in modern cosmetic practice.

Fans React Online

The speculation has been fuelled further by online discussions. On Reddit, fans shared conflicting views, with some expressing disbelief at Stewart's repeated denials. Others argued that advanced non-surgical treatments, combined with good genetics and skincare, could explain her look without the need for surgery.

On Instagram, comments ranged from admiration to scepticism. While many praised Stewart for appearing ageless, others insisted that her transformation could not be attributed to skincare alone. 'I think you're fabulous. I understand it's amazing and your skin looks great. Isn't it disingenuous not to mention facial surgery though?' said one user.

Skincare Launch Amidst Rumours

The speculation coincides with Stewart's latest business venture, the launch of her new skincare brand, Elm Biosciences, on 17 September 2025. The line includes the A3O Elemental Serum, expected to retail between $135 and $150, and the Inner Dose Daily Skin Supplement, priced at $50.

Stewart revealed that she has been testing prototypes of these products for years and credits them as part of her youthful appearance.

The launch of Elm Biosciences positions Stewart at the centre of both beauty marketing and online debate. While she insists that her look is the result of skincare, wellness, and minimally invasive treatments, the conversation around her photos continues to dominate online platforms.