If you're a content creator, you know how frustrating shaky footage can be—it can ruin an otherwise perfect shot. Whether you're capturing fast-paced action, cinematic B-roll, or a smooth-walking vlog, the right gimbal can make all the difference. In 2025, gimbals are more advanced than ever, offering innovative features, compact designs, and effortless stabilisation. But with so many options available, which ones are truly worth your money?

That's where we come in. We've rounded up the top gimbals that creators can't stop raving about this year. From AI-powered tracking to ultra-smooth stabilisation and built-in creative modes, these gimbals are revolutionising content creation. Whether you're a vlogger, filmmaker, or social media storyteller, these picks will help you capture steady, professional-quality shots. Let's dive in!

ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3S/3E

If you're tired of spending too much time setting up your gimbal or worrying about battery life, the ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3S/3E is the upgrade you need. Designed for content creators, it features a quick Revolutionary Portrait Switch for seamless transitions between portrait and landscape mode, an ergonomic Sling Grip Mode 2.5 for comfortable handheld shooting, and a built-in 1000 Lux fill light for professional-looking shots even in low light.

With intuitive stabilisation and responsive control, it ensures smooth footage without complex adjustments. Wireless Bluetooth shutter control lets you start and stop recording effortlessly, while fast PD charging powers it up in just two hours, delivering up to 11.5 hours of runtime. Unlike some gimbals with AI tracking, the WEEBILL 3S focuses on precise manual control and enhanced stabilisation, making it a top choice for creators who prioritise reliability and ease of use.

At a competitive price of £319/€339/$319, you can check for exclusive offers here and use discount code ZHIYUNCXM10 for 10% off. If you're on a budget, their WEEBILL 3E under the CINEPEER lineup offers the same design and payload at a lower price—grab it here with the same discount. If you want a gimbal that's quick to set up, easy to use, and built for creators, the WEEBILL 3S is a solid choice.

DJI RS 4 Gimbal

If you're looking for a high-performance gimbal in 2024, the DJI RS 4 is another top contender alongside the WEEBILL 3S. Both offer powerful stabilisation, but DJI offers some fresh upgrades that might catch your eye—especially if precision control and extended battery life are your priorities.

With its 2nd-gen native vertical shooting, the RS 4 lets you switch to portrait mode effortlessly without extra accessories. While the WEEBILL 3S offers a seamless portrait switch, DJI's approach is even more streamlined for creators who shoot horizontal and vertical content.

Another standout feature is the Teflon-coated axis arms, which reduce friction for ultra-smooth balancing—something the WEEBILL 3S doesn't highlight. The joystick mode switch also makes toggling between different shooting modes quick and easy, giving you added flexibility. Regarding payload capacity, the RS 4 handles up to 3kg (6.6 lbs), accommodating heavier setups with an extended tilt axis for better balancing.

Its RSA communication port also opens up more accessory options for professional setups. And while the WEEBILL 3S boasts a solid 11.5-hour battery life, the RS 4 takes it to the next level with an optional BG70 grip that extends runtime to a massive 29.5 hours. The DJI RS 4 might be your go-to choice if you need long-lasting power and enhanced control.

Feiyu SCORP Mini 2

The Feiyu SCORP Mini 2 is worth a serious look if you're looking for another gimbal alternative. While the WEEBILL 3S is built for heavier DSLR and mirrorless setups, the SCORP Mini 2 is all about versatility. It supports not just mirrorless cameras but also smartphones, action cameras, and pocket cameras—perfect for creators who juggle multiple devices. With a 1200g max payload, it's not as strong as the WEEBILL, but it's more than enough for compact setups.

One of its most significant advantages? AI tracking. Unlike the WEEBILL 3S, which relies on external accessories for subject tracking, the SCORP Mini 2 has built-in AI tracking, making it effortless to keep your subject in frame without extra gear. It also boasts a new quick-release system and a hanging handle that makes switching shooting angles smoother.

Another standout feature is the Magic Wheel, which lets you easily toggle between Inception mode, long exposure timelapse, and even TikTok-friendly portrait shooting. Plus, this gimbal is designed for convenience with auto-adapt motor power and quick 1.6-hour Type-C charging. If you need a compact, innovative, and highly adaptable gimbal, the SCORP Mini 2 is a strong alternative.

Moza Air

Lastly, If you need a lightweight yet powerful gimbal that can handle heavier camera setups, the Moza Air is a solid option. Weighing just 2.4 lbs (1.1 kg) but supporting a massive 7 lbs (3.2 kg) payload, it outperforms the WEEBILL 3S regarding raw carrying capacity. This makes it an excellent choice for those using bulkier DSLRs or cinema cameras, whereas the WEEBILL 3S is a bit more compact and streamlined for mirrorless setups.

One area where Moza Air stands out is its three automobile-grade motors with high-resolution encoders, allowing for 360-degree unlimited rotation across all three axes. It also supports dual-handle operation for added control and comfort, something the WEEBILL 3S doesn't emphasise as much.

Another great feature is motion time-lapse support via the MOZA Assistant App, which makes it easy to create dynamic, professional-grade time-lapse shots right from your smartphone. Battery life is also impressive, offering 12 hours of continuous use—just slightly longer than the WEEBILL 3S's 11.5 hours.

If you're a filmmaker or photographer who needs high payload support and smooth motion control, the Moza Air might be the perfect fit. But if you want a more compact, user-friendly experience with built-in lighting and AI tracking, the WEEBILL 3S could be the better choice.