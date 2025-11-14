Cardi B is opening a new chapter in her life, together with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, and their newborn baby.

In a new Instagram post shared on Thursday, 13 November, the singer-rapper announced the birth of their son.

'My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season,' Cardi wrote in the caption of a video of herself while lip synching to her song, 'Hello.'

'I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,' she added. 'This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It's me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way.'

The new addition to Cardi and Diggs' family came before the New England Patriots' wide receiver celebrates his 32nd birthday.

The baby is Cardi's fourth child, and the first with Diggs. Their relationship started with dating rumours back in October 2024, until Cardi officially confirmed that they were together in an interview with Gayle King in September this year.

She has three other kids with her estranged husband, Offset. The former couple had an on-and-off relationship since 2017.

The rapper also shared more insight about her new baby in an Instagram Story, where she seemed to be looking at two pink strollers with floral details, saying: 'I just had a boy, but I love this stroller!'

The arrival of their baby is the latest milestone in Cardi's year. Last September, she released her second album, 'Am I the Drama'.

Stefon Opens up About Their Relationship

While the NFL star remains mum regarding the birth of his son, he made a rare comment about being with Cardi in a red carpet interview shared by Red Media.

When asked if Cardi gives him any fashion tips, the football pro started to shower compliments on his girlfriend.

Stefon Diggs all smiles hyping up the love of his life, Cardi B.



"she's one of the most stylish women I know, someone I love to wake up to in the morning, she looks good even she has nothing on, even with just a bonnet or pajamas" pic.twitter.com/ERruhZuc52 — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) November 11, 2025

'She's definitely one of the most stylish women I know, someone I love to wake up to in the morning, and she looks nice,' he stated. 'So you know, even when she's got nothing, you know she's got a bonnet on and something regular, some pj's.'

Diggs' praises seemed to prove that he and the 'WAP' singer are still going strong, despite the numerous cheating allegations and rumours about getting other women pregnant.

Just recently, a paternity test confirmed that Diggs is the father of Instagram model Aileen Lopera's child.

Lopera' lawyer, Tamar Arminak, released a statement in behalf of his client, saying: 'Now that the child's paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child.'

Diggs was also involved in paternity rumours with other women, including social media celebrities Crystal Westbrooks and K'yanna Barbers.

The football pro maintained his silence about the paternity allegations, while Cardi stayed silent regarding the rumours.