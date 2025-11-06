After Stefon Diggs confirmed the gender of his and Cardi B's upcoming child, a paternity test also confirmed that he is the father of Instagram model Aileen Lopera's daughter.

Speaking with The Sun on Wednesday, Lopera's lawyer Tamar Arminak said that the New England Patriots' star player is the biological father of her baby girl named Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera.

'The paternity has been confirmed. Mr. Diggs is the father of the child,' Atty Arminak said. 'Now that the child's paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child.'

The lawyer also shared that the legal case between his client and Diggs is still ongoing, and 'will move forward if the parties are not able to resolve [their issue] themselves.'

The Fashion Nova influencer requested physical and legal custody of the child in the lawsuit filed while she was still pregnant in December 2024, but she is willing to give visitation rights to Diggs.

The Patriots' wild receiver disputed the paternity at that time. He requested genetic testing in July to prove if he really is the father of the child.

Diggs' camp has yet to respond to the confirmation of paternity for his and Lopera's daughter.

NFL Star's Paternity Issues

This is not the first time for Diggs to be accused of fathering a child.

Just recently, the NFL player got involved in several paternity rumours with different women.

One of the rumoured baby mama is Crystal Westbrooks, another Internet celebrity and sister of model India Love.

The sisters allegedly hinted about the pregnancy a few months ago, and fans connected the dots when the football star spent time in Los Angeles when Westbrooks announced her social media break.

The Westbrooks siblings and Diggs kept mum about the pregnancy allegations, but rumours claimed that Crystal opted to terminate the pregnancy.

Diggs is also allegedly the father of K'yanna Barbers' upcoming twins.

According to a post of DJ Akademiks on X (formerly Twitter), Diggs had an affair with the woman who claimed to be who Drake referred to as 'Kiki' on his hit single, 'In My Feelings.'

Diggs kept his silence regarding these paternity issues.

Expecting a Son with Cardi B

Amidst all these baby dramas, Diggs is preparing for the arrival of his child with his girlfriend, Cardi B. The couple, who became social media official in June, will have their first child together soon. Diggs announced that they will have a son during an interview with People Magazine during the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards.

'It's a boy. That's enough for me,' he said. 'I can't wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.' Diggs also mentioned that their child will arrive very soon.

The 'Bodak Yellow' singer-rapper has yet to address any of these rumours. But fans are worried about her since she just got out of a bad breakup with her ex-husband, Offset.

Diggs had two other children from previous relationships, while Cardi B has three children with Offset.