New England Patriots' wide receiver Stefon Diggs has more reasons to celebrate aside from his team's outstanding win against the Atlanta Falcons. His girlfriend, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, is expecting their first child together, marking a major milestone in their relationship. But while the couple's baby joy is making headlines across entertainment and sports media, whispers of other pregnancies allegedly linked to Diggs are fuelling fresh controversy and speculation online.

Multiple sources have claimed that the Patriots' star player may be expecting more children beyond his two daughters from a previous relationship and the one with Cardi B.

Crystal Westbrooks: The Rumoured Baby Mama #1

Internet celebrity Crystal Westbrooks and her model sister India Love seemed to hint that Westbrooks was pregnant with Diggs' child. Talks about the alleged pregnancy started a couple of months ago, but a resurfaced video reignited the speculations after Crystal began to get emotional in the clip, prompting fans to revisit earlier clues.

Cardi B’s baby daddy Stefon Diggs allegedly got India Love’s sister Crystal pregnant two months ago before she aborted it.. An old clip shows India slipping up about it and Crystal breaking down in tears, fans say he hits L.A. just to see her 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/0UfcIGX08F — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) October 29, 2025

Fans reportedly connected the dots when Diggs was spotted in Los Angeles around the same time Westbrooks announced a break from posting on her social media accounts. India Love allegedly slipped up during a livestream, dropping some hints about her sister's relationship with the NFL star, which only added fuel to the fire.

Online detectives tried to put the pieces together and claimed that Westbrooks and Diggs were expecting a child together, but she ultimately decided to terminate the pregnancy.

Neither Diggs nor the Westbrooks sisters have confirmed or denied the claims.

K'yanna Barbers: Alleged Twin Pregnancy

New controversy surrounded Cardi B's boyfriend when DJ Akademiks posted about Diggs allegedly getting someone else pregnant.

Stefon diggs currently has 4 kids on the way with 4 different birds each of them as dumber than the last 🐐 pic.twitter.com/O9duHDwl1M — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) November 3, 2025

The X post alleged that Diggs was having an affair with Barbers, who previously claimed that she was the 'Kiki' referenced in Drake's hit song 'In My Feelings'. Barbers is rumoured to be expecting twins with the Patriots player, a claim that remains unverified.

Stefon Diggs got “Kiki do you love me are you riding” pregnant lmaooo birds of a feather



Pray for Cardi B pic.twitter.com/1N2Vytba3C — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 28, 2025

The post triggered concern among Cardi B's fans, especially given her current pregnancy and after going through a difficult separation with her ex-husband, Offset.

Diggs Breaks His Silence—Sort Of

Diggs has remained tightlipped about the swirling rumours. However, eagle-eyed fans believe that a recent Instagram post seemed to give a hint about his reaction regarding the scandals.

Among a carousel of photos showing his latest life updates, a quote card stood out: 'As a man you need to learn the habit of not talking too much.'

Whether this was a cryptic nod to the controversy or just general life advice, Diggs appears committed to staying silent.

He currently has two children from a previous relationship, in addition to the baby on the way with Cardi B.

Cardi B's Reaction

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper has also stayed mum about the alleged affairs and pregnancies surrounding her boyfriend. Rumours of her romantic relationship with Diggs started in October 2024, but she only confirmed it through an Instagram post on 1 June. She announced her pregnancy during a televised interview with Gayle King on 17 September.

This marks her first public relationship after her divorce from Offset in July 2024.