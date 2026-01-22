Stefon Diggs' ex-girlfriend Aileen Lopera has abruptly requested the dismissal of her paternity and child support lawsuit against the NFL star, just days after her lawyer publicly claimed a DNA test confirmed Diggs as the father.

The sudden move, filed on 20 January, has fuelled questions about what changed behind the scenes, with court records offering few clues beyond a brief statement that the matter has been resolved.

Court Filing Ends the Case Without Explanation

According to court documents, Lopera asked for the dismissal of her entire case, bringing the legal dispute to an immediate close.

The filing does not set out the terms of any agreement or settlement and there was no court ruling on paternity prior to the request. Lopera's attorney, Tamar G. Arminak, confirmed the development, telling Us Weekly only that 'the matter has been resolved'.

Background of the Paternity and Child Support Claim

Lopera first filed her petition in December 2024, stating that she gave birth to a daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, on 2 April 2024, and alleging that Diggs is the biological father.

In the filing, she asked the court to legally establish paternity and sought sole legal and physical custody of the child, with Diggs having visitation rights.

The lawsuit also requested child support, pregnancy-related expenses and legal fees. Lopera said the pregnancy resulted from sexual intercourse with Diggs in California. At the time, her lawyer said her client hoped Diggs would acknowledge and provide for the child.

Diggs Disputes Paternity and Seeks Testing

Diggs responded to the case in July, telling the court he was not certain he was the father and asking for genetic testing to determine paternity. In his response, he requested joint legal and physical custody if testing confirmed he was the child's father.

His filing underscored that he wanted clarity through DNA testing before any legal determination was made.

DNA Claim Precedes Sudden Dismissal

On 6 November 2025, Lopera's lawyer issued a statement asserting that a DNA test had confirmed Diggs was the father. 'We can confirm that Mr. Diggs is the father,' Arminak said at the time, adding that she hoped he would meaningfully contribute to the child's life.

As reported by US Magazine, this statement preceded the sudden dismissal of the lawsuit. However, the DNA results themselves were not filed in court or made public. Just over two months later, Lopera moved to dismiss the entire case, a rapid turn that has drawn attention given the earlier confirmation claim.

Timeline Overlaps With Diggs' Relationship With Cardi B

The legal dispute unfolded alongside Diggs' high-profile relationship with Cardi B. Lopera's lawsuit was still active when Cardi B announced in September 2025 that she was pregnant with Diggs' child. She later gave birth in November, describing the period as one of personal growth and renewed focus.

Cardi B shares three children with her estranged husband Offset and has spoken publicly about prioritising her family. During an interview with Gayle King, she said she felt strong and excited about the future as she prepared to welcome a new baby.

What Remains Unclear

While the dismissal legally ends the paternity and child support case, it leaves key questions unanswered. Court records do not indicate whether a private settlement was reached, whether child support or custody arrangements were agreed outside the courtroom, or why the case was dropped so soon after the DNA claim.

At present, neither Diggs nor Lopera has issued further public comment beyond the court filing and the brief statement from counsel. The case is now closed unless it is refiled, bringing a sudden end to a legal battle that had attracted widespread attention.