Apple cofounder Steve Jobs died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 56 in California on Oct. 5, 2011. The business magnate was one of the most respected inventors and entrepreneurs of his time.

According to his sister's eulogy in the New York Times, Jobs looked at his sister, children, and wife and repeated the words "OH WOW" three times before losing his consciousness.

Here are 10 of Jobs' most memorable quotes on his death anniversary courtesy Wisdom Quotes and Hub Spot.

1. "Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it."

2. "Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart."

3. "You can build your own things that other people can use. And once you learn that, you'll never be the same again."

4. "You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something—your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life."

5. "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma—which is living with the results of other people's thinking. Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition."

6. "We he had everything to gain. And we figured even if we crash and burn, and lose everything, the experience will have been worth ten times the cost."

7. "We don't get a chance to do that many things, and every one should be really excellent. Because this is our life. Life is brief, and then you die, you know? And we've all chosen to do this with our lives. So, it better be damn good. It better be worth it."

8. "Don't take it all too seriously. If you want to live your life in a creative way, as an artist, you have to not look back too much. You have to be willing to take whatever you've done and whoever you were and throw them away."

9. "Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn't matter to me... Going to bed at night saying we've done something wonderful... that's what matters to me."

10. "People say you have to have a lot of passion for what you're doing and it's totally true. And the reason is because it's so hard that if you don't, any rational person would give up. It's really hard. And you have to do it over a sustained period of time. So if you don't love it, if you're not having fun doing it, you don't really love it, you're going to give up."