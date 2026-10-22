The team behind online game Stick Run has confirmed the death of its creator, Marc-Manuel Alexander Otto, aged 30. In a statement published on Facebook on 21 October 2026, the team paid tribute to the German developer and said the game had been part of many players' childhoods.

The announcement followed an earlier statement about a Twitch livestream involving Otto. The team said he appeared to have taken his own life during the broadcast and that Twitch had removed the livestream and associated video. It urged people to respect the privacy of those affected and avoid spreading unverified claims.

Although Otto's death has been confirmed by the game team, the precise circumstances and official cause of death have not been publicly established by the available police reports.

Stick Run Became Popular on Facebook

Otto created Stick Run in 2010, when he was 14. The free-to-play side-scrolling game challenged players to guide a stick figure through obstacle courses. It first attracted an audience on Facebook before reaching players on mobile devices.

Dexerto reported that the game had attracted more than 43 million registered players worldwide. This is a reported cumulative figure, not a count of active players today.

Regional outlet Innsalzach24 reported that Otto taught himself through experimentation and created small animations before developing the game. It also reported that he later established a company with his father.

In its tribute, the Stick Run team described Otto as its creator, developer and fellow player. It recalled players sharing games, competing for high scores and making memories, and extended condolences to his family, friends and the wider community.

What Is Known About the Livestream?

In its initial statement on 20 October, the Stick Run team said it was aware of a Twitch livestream involving Otto in which he appeared to have taken his own life. It said it understood that Twitch had removed the broadcast and associated video, but did not provide a detailed account of the incident.

Social media posts subsequently circulated claims about what happened during the broadcast. Those descriptions have not been independently verified and should not be treated as an authoritative account of Otto's final moments.

Manuel Otto, the creator of a game called Stickrun dressed up as a woman, turned on Twitch livestream and set himself on fire today and is likely deceased. There is obviously video of this. I do not recommend seeking it out and I will not post stills. If you have more… https://t.co/GzvoqQNnIm pic.twitter.com/1bNomTK1L7 — Exulansic (@TTExulansic) October 21, 2026

Regional German media reported that a person died after a fire in an attic flat in Breitbrunn am Chiemsee, Bavaria, on the evening of 20 October. Police said the fire was reported at about 7:45pm and that a person inside the property could not be saved.

The initial police statement said the deceased was believed to be the 30-year-old occupant, but formal identification had not been completed. The available police report does not establish a link between the fire and Otto or confirm his cause of death.

Net Worth and Support Information

No reliable public estimate of Otto's personal net worth was identified in the sources reviewed. The game's reported player numbers do not establish his earnings or personal wealth, so any specific figure would be speculative.

Anyone in the UK affected by the news or struggling with suicidal thoughts can contact Samaritans free on 116 123, at any time, day or night. In the US, people can call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.