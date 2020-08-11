The England cricket team is leading their home Test series against Pakistan 1-0. Just before the second game in Southampton on Thursday, there were rumours regarding James Anderson's retirement plans. However, the England pacer assured his fans that he won't be retiring anytime soon.

The 38-year old is the leading wicket-taker for England in Tests. While speaking in an interview, he said that it is unfair that people are speculating about his cricketing future.

The veteran fast bowler could claim only one wicket during England's first Test against Pakistan at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. He finished the match with 1-97. His form was criticised, given that he failed to impress his fans under conditions that favour fast bowling.

According to BBC, Anderson said, "The frustration for me this week was that after one bad game... the whispers that go around. I don't think that's really fair. I'm still hungry. If I keep bowling the way I did this week the opportunity to retire will be taken out of my hands - it will be a selection issue. It's been a frustrating week for me personally because I've not bowled really well and I felt out of rhythm. It's a case of trying to work really hard over the next couple of days, and show people that I still have what it takes to play Test cricket."

Speaking about the thrilling three wickets win over Pakistan, Anderson claimed to have been "a bit emotional" for the first time during the last decade. It seems that although he didn't pick up as many wickets as he would have expected, the 38-year old is extremely happy that his team could eventually win the first game after falling behind in the first innings.

England's all-time highest Test wicket-taker has 590 wickets to his name at an average of 26.97 in 154 Tests. He made his international debut back in 2003, but his recent form is nowhere near his prime.

Since the coronavirus lockdown, Anderson has played three Test matches (two against West Indies and one against Pakistan). In those games, he claimed only six wickets at an average of 41.16 apiece.

His fitness has also been an issue lately. Out of the last 14 Tests that England played, Anderson missed nine of them.