Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 was released on Christmas Day. Still, instead of simply celebrating and looking ahead to the series finale set to drop on New Year's Day, fans are now demanding the release of allegedly deleted scenes.

A Change.org petition titled 'The unseen footage. Stranger Things S5 Vol 2' has surpassed its original signature target, topping more than 200,000 signatures since its launch on 28 December 2025. Now, the actor who plays Mr Clarke has broken his silence about the rumoured missing scene.

Stranger Things Fans Petition For Deleted Scenes

The call to release the allegedly deleted scenes stems from an anonymous source — supposedly with insider knowledge of the show — who has reportedly reached out to multiple social media accounts, claiming that several scenes were cut from Season 5 Volume 2.

According to the source, these alleged omissions include more in-depth moments between Will and Mike, a supposed 'fake-out death' for Will, and additional scenes, including a deeper exploration of Will's sexual trauma.

The source also claims that Max and Will were at one point paired on a team with Eleven and Holly, alongside a one-on-one scene between Mike and Will, among many other moments said to have been cut.

These claims have since spread widely across social media, largely through a Google document that outlines not only descriptions of the alleged cut scenes but also details from Season 5 and the show's press tour that are said to support the allegations.

In just 14 hours after its launch, the Change.org petition for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 reached its target of 100,000 signatures.

As summarised, the petition calls for the release of cut scenes from the season, arguing that many important moments with beloved characters were removed. After a decade-long wait, viewers are disappointed that the episodes did not meet expectations, citing inconsistencies between cast interviews and what actually aired. Fans are urging each other to unite through petitions, hashtags, and videos to pressure Netflix and the Duffer Brothers for answers, insisting that the series deserves a strong legacy rather than being remembered for poor execution.

The petition itself reads:

'WE WANT ANSWERS!! It's important because we waited so long for this season. I believe the fans should have a say in how the series should go. This is why so many of us are disappointed, because it didn't live up to the expectations that were held upon it. Everyone is clearly dissatisfied with this season volume.'

Mr Clarke Debunked The Claim

As the petition erupts and the call for the release intensifies, Randy Havens, who portrayed Mr Clarke, a beloved teacher and mentor of Dustin, played by Gatten Materazzo, has weighed in on the viral deleted scene rumours—debunking the claim.

In his Instagram story, he wrote: 'There is no secret Snyder Cut of the show. Please don't believe everything some random a** tells you on the internet.'

This season, Haven's character has played a much bigger role compared to last season. He has been involved in tracking down Dustin in the Upside Down, has witnessed Eleven's powers, and even ventured into the Upside Down alongside the gang.

Fans' Reaction to Mr Clarke's Claim

With Haven's Instagram Story, fans had mixed reactions to the post.

One user wrote on X, 'No offense Mr. Clarke, I really dgaf what you have to say. There clearly was stuff cut, and clearly the main actors weren't informed, so why would YOU be informed? Thanks.'

Another fan commented, 'So they really made all the main characters' backgrounds NPCs intentionally?'

One fan questioned, 'If nothing was cut, how can we explain the lack of confirmed soundtracks, the change in timing, and the presence of photos from scenes that were never shown?'

Meanwhile, some fans reminded others that the finale has not yet been released and cautioned against believing rumours too quickly.

Randy Havens, who plays Mr. Clarke in #StrangerThings5, has now publicly addressed the 'cut scenes' situation



“There is no Snyder Cut of the show, please don’t believe everything some random ass tells you on the internet.”



At this point, continuing to spread petitions, fake runtime images, "leaked" documents, or claims about massive amounts of cut content is blatant misinformation.

One post read: 'At this point, continuing to spread petitions, fake runtime images, "leaked" documents, or claims about massive amounts of cut content is blatant misinformation.'

Another added, 'There's a document circulating claiming "many scenes were cut" from the final season. Just a reminder: the finale hasn't aired yet. Not everything unresolved midway through a season is cut. Some of it is... still coming. Context matters. Especially with a finale this big.'

There's a document circulating claiming "many scenes were cut" from the final season.



Just a reminder: the finale hasn’t aired yet.



Not everything unresolved midway through a season is cut. Some of it is… still coming.



Context matters. Especially with a finale this big.

There's no way to know if the deleted scenes are real. So far, only one actor has publicly debunked the claims. Yet as the petition gains traction, Netflix and the Duffer Brothers may decide to release material—or they may not. For now, the best advice is to enjoy every moment of the series' season finale.