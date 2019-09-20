The Global Climate Strike has kicked off on September 20 and will be coming to an end a week later on September 27. Businesses, workers and students will be rallying to force governments globally to take action against climate change. While most events went underway peacefully, the London Metropolitan Police has had to make two arrests already.

â€˜Change is coming whether you like it or not.â€™ â€”Â Here's how @GretaThunbergâ€™s simple act of skipping class to protest climate inaction became a global movement #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/SyGkzRVwaE — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 20, 2019

The student movement was initiated by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Thunberg's movement encouraged school students to skip school as an act of protest. Nearly 200 events have been organised all over the United Kingdom on the first day of the protest.

One hundred thousand here in London, thousands more around our country and millions across the world.



This movement will not be silenced.



I'm here with a message: Labour will meet your demands for a Green Industrial Revolution and real change.#ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/JBLiLjB6t3 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 20, 2019

Students are being joined by their families. Trade unions are backing the student movement as well. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has tweeted in support of the student and will be taking part in the rallies as well.

Activist group Extinction Rebellion started their protests since London Fashion Week, where they staged "die-ins" and demonstrations. Two members of the group have been arrested under Section 14 in London.

All the Global Climate Strike events are taking place at pre-approved locations. The two arrested activists had violated the public order condition to demonstrate at Millbank area. The Daily Mail shared images of the two activists being carried away by the police.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has shared his support towards the student movement. Mick Jagger has also tweeted his support. However, the student movement is not being supported by business, energy and clean growth minister Kwasi Kwarteng. Kwarteng believes that skipping school will take a toll on the student's education which should be a student's primary concern.

"I would never recommend anyone missing school, I don't think that's the right thing to do."



Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng says he doesn't agree with children leaving the classroom to join the #climatestrike. pic.twitter.com/bwXx0pzQbh — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 20, 2019

I stand in support of the global #climatestrike today. We need to do everything we can to protect our planet and humanity. Find out more at https://t.co/gWE8ar7Hfk pic.twitter.com/Z45nlFWWf8 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 20, 2019

The Telegraph mentioned that the Department for Education has warned teachers from encouraging the mass student strike. Any teacher encouraging the strike or not recording the absence of students will face legal consequences.

However, Suzie Longstaff, the headmistress of Putney High School has encouraged the students to practice free will to join or not join the protest. Longstaff believes that is is important for schools to encourage students to practice their free will.