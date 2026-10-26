After her White House appearance on 7 October, American philanthropist Susan Dell, wife of Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, has become the subject of a viral AI dance trend. Videos have circulated on TikTok and X showing Dell in exaggerated red dress routines.

The videos followed a wave of online speculation about 'alien' and 'reptilian' conspiracy theories that emerged against Dell after her look went viral. The clips show Dell attending an event about children's investment accounts, but the dancing is digitally altered.

Dell's White House Appearance Spark AI Dance Videos

Dell appeared alongside her husband and US President Donald Trump during an event promoting Trump Accounts, investment accounts for American children. The couple pledged £4.67 billion ($6.25 billion) toward the initiative.

Footage showed Dell standing in a red dress, occasionally shifting her posture. Clips soon circulated with commentary about her expressions and movements, alongside unfounded claims that she was a robot, clone or artificial creation.

E as exposições continuam... https://t.co/itxAqnp8rp — André GAP 🇧🇷 (@AndreGAP) October 25, 2026

Users then began sharing edited videos featuring her likeness in elaborate dance routines. Some show stiff squats, sweeping arms and frozen poses associated with the 'Lord Farquaad dance' trend. Others depict energetic spins and exaggerated movements.

A clip circulating on X on 25 October appeared to show a woman resembling Dell dancing in a courtyard while spectators applauded. Online reactions questioned whether the footage was real. There is no verified evidence that Dell performed the routine.

Are the Viral Susan Dell Dancing Clips Real or AI?

While the original White House recording is real, the viral dance clips appear AI-generated or heavily edited, often using her public photographs as source material. Face-swapping software, image-to-video generators and editing templates can animate a still image or place a person's face onto another dancer. Some Susan Dell clips carry AI labels or watermarks, although others circulate without an explanation.

Platforms also face questions about labelling these synthetic videos. Distorted movements and inconsistent facial details can raise suspicions, but they are not reliable proof on their own. Comparing a clip with its original source is more useful than judging authenticity from appearance alone.

There is no evidence Dell created, participated in or endorsed the viral dances. Nor is there verified evidence of a coordinated campaign against her; the videos appear primarily to be part of an online meme trend.

Why Dell's AI Videos Raise Questions About Consent

Although the clips are generally shared as jokes, they demonstrate how easily a public figure's likeness can be reproduced without confirmed permission. US lawmakers have debated the proposed NO FAKES Act, which seeks federal protections against certain unauthorised digital replicas. Existing publicity rights differ between states, while parody and other expressive uses can raise free-speech questions.

The TAKE IT DOWN Act addresses non-consensual intimate imagery, including certain AI-generated material, rather than ordinary dance memes. The videos have also revived bizarre conspiracy theories surrounding Dell's appearance. Some users have compared her to a reptilian creature, an alien or a lifelike robot, pointing to her facial expressions and movements in slowed-down White House footage.

The speculation has extended beyond the dance videos, with fabricated images and claims about Dell appearing across social media. Fact-checkers have already identified an AI-generated South Park image falsely presented as evidence of her reaction to the programme. No credible evidence supports the theories about Dell's identity.