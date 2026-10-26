A video appearing to show a newborn with a thick, dark moustache has sparked jokes online, including a comparison with 'Don Julio'. But a fact-check published by Boatos.org on 24 October 2026 concluded that the facial hair was digitally added using an AI filter. The report identified a striking flaw: the moustache changes as the baby moves and reportedly disappears at one point. The original upload and exact editing software remain unverified.

'Don Julio' Joke Fuels Reactions to Newborn Video

The footage appears to show a baby wrapped in a white towel, with dark hair above the upper lip and across the cheeks. Boatos.org reported that versions of the clip had circulated on social media in multiple languages, with posts presenting it as a real birth and prompting questions about whether a newborn could naturally look that way.

'Is that Don Julio', one commenter asked. Another called the baby 'the youngest senior citizen', while a third wrote, 'He's a distinguished gentleman straight out the womb'.

The exaggerated appearance became a source of online humour, although the comments do not establish how widely the clip circulated. Boatos.org found no verifiable information identifying the child, the birth location or the hospital where the footage was allegedly recorded.

Fact-Check Identifies Signs of Digital Manipulation

Boatos.org reported that the moustache changes position and appearance when the baby moves, sometimes disappearing. The outlet also noted that the hair's texture and lighting differ from the rest of the image. It concluded that digital tools had added facial hair to footage of a birth.

The report attributes the effect to an artificial intelligence filter that overlays facial hair and attempts to track the baby's movements. However, the visual clues described by Boatos.org are not an independent forensic examination of the original file. The specific software has not been identified, and the available information does not establish whether other editing methods were also involved.

Can a Newborn Naturally Have Facial Hair?

Newborns can have lanugo, fine, soft hair that develops during pregnancy and may remain on the face or body after birth. It usually disappears before birth or during the first weeks of life.

Boatos.org said lanugo does not explain the dark, well-defined moustache in the clip. The footage cannot establish a medical condition or reliably indicate anything about the infant's health. The fact-check concerns the video's authenticity, not a diagnosis of the child.

AI Questions Extend Beyond the Viral Clip

One commenter wrote, 'Definitely AI', expressing suspicion about the footage. That reaction is not technical evidence, but the fact-check provides a separate, attributed basis for questioning the clip's authenticity.

The case highlights the challenge of assessing altered media online. An expert survey published in 2026 by the International Panel on the Information Environment found that 67% of respondents expected AI-generated video to worsen the information environment over the following five years. Similar concerns appeared in the group's 2024 and 2025 surveys, indicating ongoing concern rather than a sudden increase this year.

Boatos.org concluded that the moustache was digitally added. Until the original footage and editing process can be independently verified, the clip should not be treated as proof that a baby was born with a moustache.