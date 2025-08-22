As the United States gears up to face England in the Women's Rugby World Cup opener, one of the squad's most recognisable faces, Ilona Maher, has sparked speculation about her future in the sport.

The 29-year-old Olympian and viral social media figure has revealed that she's been approached by WWE, fuelling rumours that she could be considering a move from the rugby pitch to the wrestling ring.

With millions of followers, a rising entertainment profile, and a recent appearance on Dancing with the Stars, Maher's career is clearly expanding beyond sport, but is she really retiring from rugby?

Is Maher Ready to Join WWE?

According to reports, Ilona Maher has confirmed that she's been approached by WWE with an offer to explore a career in professional wrestling.

Maher, known as much for her athletic prowess as her massive online presence, addressed the rumour in an interview with BBC Sport, saying, 'I've been approached before by the WWE,' she said, before joking that her wrestling name would be 'Maher-vellous'.

Though flattered by the opportunity, Maher was quick to clarify that no decision has been made yet. 'I don't know if I would [go into wrestling]. I should think about it, there is great money in it.'

What's clear, however, is that she's not ruling it out and especially if it opens doors into acting.

Can WWE Become Her Stepping Stone For Hollywood?

Maher sees WWE as a potential stepping stone to Hollywood, much like the paths taken by former wrestlers-turned-actors Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena. 'I would love to get into the acting space and the scripted space,' Maher said. 'I think a Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, John Cena progression I would love to do that.'

She added, 'I'll start off small, probably like a hot assassin or something, let's not get too crazy! I'm not going to be in a rom-com just yet.'

Her ambitions come on the back of a growing entertainment résumé. After claiming bronze with the US rugby sevens team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Maher competed in Dancing with the Stars, where she finished as runner-up. She was also recently named 'Best Breakthrough Athlete' at the 2025 ESPY Awards.

Rugby Still Comes First For Maher

Despite the rising buzz around her entertainment ventures, Maher is adamant that rugby remains her priority. 'So many times people forget, but I am a rugby player first,' she said. 'I do the social media because I have to because it is not sustainable to be a women's rugby player, I am not going to make money doing it.'

Her rugby credentials are nothing short of impressive. A two-time Olympian and current outside centre for the United States 15s side, Maher recently completed a stint with Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women's Rugby. Her debut for the club broke attendance records and helped boost their digital profile significantly.

Yet she acknowledges the tension that comes with being seen more for her viral videos than her performance on the pitch. 'It does irk me at times when people forget that. One comment once was: 'Are you going to watch the Instagrammer play?' I was like, 'No, I have won a bronze medal, I've been to two Olympics, I am a good rugby player who loves the sport.''

No Retirement Plans, Yet

So, is Ilona Maher retiring from rugby? While the WWE offer is on the table and the Hollywood dream is alive, Maher remains committed to the sport she loves, at least for the time being.

'The world is open, but I do see myself coming back to rugby,' she said. Meanwhile, as the US prepares for a tough World Cup campaign, Maher is set to start in Friday night's opener at the Stadium of Light.