Socialite Tatyana Remley reportedly took her own life outside a bar in San Diego last week. The 44-year-old FaceTimed her husband, Mark Remley, just before the incident, and he has now revealed the details of their cryptic final conversation.

While speaking with Daily Mail, Mark detailed how Tatyana complained to him about the man she was with at the Princess Pub and Grille in San Diego's Little Italy area. After she refused his offer to call for help, she was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Mark, whose wife once tried to have him murdered, said, 'I did not see this coming.'

The Final FaceTime Call

The on-again-off-again couple went on a brief phone call while Tatyana was in the bathroom, and that was the last time that Mark heard from her. Mark claimed to have urged Tatyana to just leave the bar. He also asked his wife if she could handle the situation because he could send some help. But Tatyana told Mark that everything is fine and that she could handle it.

A concerned Mark called the police the next day when he didn't hear from Tatyana and reported the latter as a missing person. Officials with the San Diego Medical Examiner's office later informed Mark that Tatyana shot herself outside the restaurant.

Mark said that he did everything to help Tatyana even though she tried to hire a hit on him years ago. 'I tried so many times to get her help because I saw her struggle with life throughout our marriage. I did not see this coming. I loved her, and yes, our marriage ended very badly. I couldn't stay any longer after she tried to hire someone to kill me. I fled for my life and went to the other side of the country. But this was the last thing I thought would happen to her,' he said.

The Murder-for-Hire Plot

Tatyana never revealed the real reason why she wanted someone to kill her husband, Mark. However, previous reports revealed that the couple was struggling financially. Mark and Tatyana produced a failed multi-million-dollar horse-themed show that was cancelled after only a few performances. According to 7 San Diego, several employees and vendors were left unpaid, and nearly all the materials related to the show were auctioned off to pay off debts.

Before the couple lost almost everything, Tatyana reportedly met Mark at a time when he was still worth around $30 million. Years later, they lost huge sums of money while trying to fund their lavish lifestyles.

In 2013, Tatyana was charged with solicitation of murder after meeting with an undercover detective. ABC News reported that Tatyana told the undercover detective how she wanted Mark to be killed and his body disposed of. During their meeting, Tatyana reportedly brought three additional firearms and money as a down payment for the murder.

Following the incident, Tatyana and Mark stayed in contact with each other and have not legally filed for divorce. And now that she is no longer around, Mark said that he wants Tatyana's other ex-husbands to decide on what they should do with her remains. After all, Tatyana has children with her exes and not with him.