Another reason for astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers spend a few winter days outdoors is here. A spectacular celestial display in the sky will take place when Taurids meteor shower peaks on November 5. The bright fireballs will fall out of the sky as the show runs until November 12.

Taurids is an annual meteor shower and it generally occurs from late October to early November. This is why it is sometimes referred to as a Halloween fireball. Getting its name from the constellation Taurus, it is believed to be originating from the radiant point in the constellation.

Taurids is actually a reference to two separate shooting star showers: Northern and Southern Taurids. The Southern Taurids run from mid-September to mid-November. And Northern Taurids comes by around late October to early December. It is associated with comet Encke, a periodic comet that goes around the Sun once every 3.3 years. Encke was first discovered in 1786, but it was recognized as periodic comet only in 1819.

Taurids may not be a prolific meteor shower like Orionids. During its peak, skygazers can expect to see shooting stars falling from the sky. But what makes it so special is that it produces fireballs, which are a term used to describe exceptionally bright meteors. So, do not worry to blink and miss the stunning view.

Taurids in UK is peaking on the same night as Bonfire Night. According to the official website of Space Centre UK, to view Taurids from the UK, one must head to an open space anytime after midnight. This is the time when the moon has set in and the sky will be dark for an uninterrupted view.

You do not need any special equipment. However, look for a location that is away from city lights. The darker the location, the better the view. When you get to the location, allow your eyes to adjust to the dark sky. There is no particular direction to look in. Just lean backward for a good view of the whole sky.

Even though the meteor shower will be illuminating the sky entire week, Wednesday is one of the predicted dates for peak nights.