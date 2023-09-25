Harry Kane continued his fast start to life as a Bayern Munich player as he scored a hat-trick against VfL Bochum in a 7-0 thrashing at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. This takes his goal-scoring tally for the season up to eight in all competitions.

Kane now has seven goals in his first five Bundesliga appearances which is a new record for the highest number of goals in a Bayern player's first five league games. Previously, Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose and Mario Mandzukic held the record jointly, with five goals in their first five games.

Also, Kane grabbed two assists in the match, which takes his tally to three in the Bundesliga and means he is the first player to have 10 direct goal involvements in his first five Bundesliga games.

Bayern headed into the game off the back of a 4-3 win over Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, where Kane got on the scoresheet with a second-half penalty, in his first fixture against an English opponent since departing Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

The reigning Bundesliga champions wasted no time in getting in front against VfL Bochum, as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put Thomas Tuchel's side in front just four minutes before Kane netted his first of the game only eight minutes later. Matthijs de Ligt headed in Bayern's third before Kane set up Leroy Sane to score and give Bayern a 4-0 lead going into the break.

Kane doubled his tally shortly after the break with a goal from the penalty spot then turned provider again in the latter stages as he set up Mathys Tel to put the home side 6-0 up. Then in the remaining minutes, Kane sealed his hat-trick with a near-post finish after getting on the end of a low cross from Noussair Mazraoui.

This big victory maintains the German giant's unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season and means they are level on points with Bayer Leverkusen but have a higher goal difference thanks to this victory and that places Bayern at the top of the league table.

After the match, Kane reflected on his and his teammates' brilliant performance saying: "We played well today and had the right mentality. We made it look easy and had so much speed with the ball. Everyone was in top form today, it felt very good. I'm getting to know the team better with every game and things are going very well for me and for the team."

However, despite the deserved praise for Kane's performance this weekend, his hat-trick has not been officially recognised in Germany due to the different guidelines in his new home. In Germany, a player's hat-trick is only recognised properly if they score all three goals in one half and no other teammate scores in between those three goals.

Kane's goals came across both halves, with de Ligt and Sane scoring after his first goal and Tel netting after the striker's second, meaning the hat-trick cannot be truly recognised in Germany.

Still, it is a fantastic statement shown by Kane and makes it a dream start to his life in Munich, where he will look to help continue Bayern's dominance domestically as well as attempt to take them towards Champions League success.

If Bayern are to win their seventh Champions League, most of the responsibility is expected to fall on Kane to deliver for them, given that they had no recognised striker last season when they exited the competition in the quarter-finals.

Next up for Tuchel's men is an away visit to Preuben Munster in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday before their next Bundesliga game against fourth-placed RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. A win for RB Leipzig would see them overtake Bayern so plenty is at stake in that upcoming league fixture.

RB Leipzig have had recent success over Bayern, as they convincingly defeated them 3-0 in the DFL-Supercup last month, in what was Kane's debut appearance for Bayern.