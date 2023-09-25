Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on stage for a surprise appearance during Kevin Costner's "One805 Live!" charity event for first responders at his $26 million polo field in Santa Barbara, California, on Friday, September 22. They joined other guests which included Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi.

The Sussexes presented the actor with an honorary award at the star-studded event, which the "Yellowstone" star hosted on behalf of One805, an organisation established in 2018 that provides financial aid and mental health support for first responders in Santa Barbara county.

A video from the event shared on Instagram showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex beaming on stage. The former "Suits" star picked up the award from a table and handed it to her husband, who then gave it to Costner. Prince Harry shook the actor's hand and also gave him a friendly pat on the arm before he stepped back and stood beside his wife.

Winfrey was also on stage to present an award to a first responder. She called him "quite extraordinary" before noting that One805 has been instrumental in providing counselling services for over 700 first responders. She said "this year alone it prevented 24 suicides".

Costner was supposed to host the fundraiser with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner but had to carry out the task solo following their amicable split. He was seen being the good host as he chatted with the guests, including the Sussexes backstage. Maroon 5 was also there to provide entertainment where they performed their classic hit "This Love".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also appeared relaxed as they mingled with the crowd. They also posed for photos and even had a selfie with singer Katy Perry's parents.

The outing comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Düsseldorf, Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games, which kicked off on September 10 and ended on September 16. The games had a phenomenal closing ceremony with performances from Rita Ora and Sam Ryder, who took to Instagram to share a moment he had with the duchess during his performance.

He posted: "When singing your song with Meghan Markle wasn't on your 2023 bingo card and you full on actual glitch 10 seconds later 🤖 @invictusgames2023 what an honour 🙏 Pure embodiment of resilience, hope, process over prizes and courage over credit."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance at Costner's "One805 Live!" fundraiser also comes after Prince William's visit to FDNY's Ten House in New York on Monday, September 18. He discussed the importance of taking care of one's mental health with the firefighters stationed at the department.