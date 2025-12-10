Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson's long-awaited reunion may have unravelled as quickly as it came together, with the pair's planned Netflix docuseries now in doubt following a reported physical altercation during filming.

According to an insider quoted by Star, the former One Direction members who agreed to take part in a filmed US road trip for a three-part Netflix documentary became embroiled in a 'majorly heated argument' at a bar after a day of shooting. The confrontation allegedly turned physical, leaving Tomlinson with a concussion.

The source also claimed that Malik has been privately seeking access to footage from the night, amid suggestions Netflix cameras may still have been rolling during the incident, forcing the platform to pause promotional plans 'indefinitely.'

The fallout marks the latest chapter in a strained relationship dating back to 2015, when Malik left One Direction and the two exchanged public jabs on X.

Their friendship continued to deteriorate in the years that followed, with Tomlinson revealing in 2019 that the rift deepened after Malik did not support him during his emotional 2016 X-Factor tribute to his late mother.

Although the pair appeared to mend fences in recent years reuniting at Liam Payne's funeral in 2024 and later reconnecting at Malik's Los Angeles show in early 2025, insiders now suggest the latest clash has undone much of that progress.

With both stars reportedly unwilling to appear together for press or promotion, the future of the Netflix docuseries remains uncertain. Unless significant healing happens behind the scenes, the highly anticipated reunion fans hoped for may never make it to screen.