A video of Taylor Swift recorded after her lasik eye surgery has left her hugely embarrassed. However, it is truly a sight to behold for her fans.

The video of Taylor Swift freaking out over a banana was recorded by her mom Andrea Swift and fans can't thank her enough for it. Swift watched Jimmy Fallon in shock as he revealed her mother taped her and gave them the video.

The adorable video of the singer was released on national television at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" as the host tells a shocked Swift, "Your mom may or may not have taped you after surgery. And she gave us the video!"

"For the television?!" Swift exclaims as Fallon continues to tell his audience "This is the world premiere. Check this out. This is Taylor Swift, post-surgery. You were, like, freaking out over a banana."

The one-minute video shows a drugged Swift trying to choose the right banana and sobbing when she couldn't pick the one she wanted and mistakenly broke off the banana from the bunch. Her mom Andrea consoles her and says she will eat the wrong banana, reports Entertainment Tonight.

"Stop! You can't cry," Andrea warns the singer as she struggles to stop sobbing. An emotionally vulnerable Taylor being escorted into her bedroom says "What happens when it doesn't go your way?"

In another clip in which the 29-year-old is seen munching on her banana in bed, her mom Andrea tells her not to fall asleep while she is eating. The pop-star replies, "I am not asleep. My mind is alive".

Jimmy Fallon shared a sneak-peek of the episode featuring the "Lover" singer on Twitter.

After the video ends, Fallon can be seen pleading to Swift, "Don't be mad at me", while a stunned and laughing Swift says, "Oh my God. That's on television".

The adorable video has been receiving huge reactions from Swift's fans. A Twitter user wrote, "'I'm not asleep my mind is alive' is the single greatest thing ever" while another thanks Andrea for the clip.

On the professional front, Swift is all set to perform as the "Saturday Night Live" musical guest this weekend.