Taylor Swift has started her 30th year with a bang and has already signed up as the Sunday night headliner for Glastonbury, the world's largest greenfield music festival.

Just days after celebrating her 30th birthday, the pop-star announced on social media that she will be headlining the Glastonbury Music Festival on June 28, 2020, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

"I'm ecstatic to tell you that I'll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!," the "Blank Space" singer wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of her holding up a photo of the festival's in-house newspaper with the headline: "Sunday Night Taylor Made For Glastonbury."

Festival organiser Emily Eavis responded to Swift's tweet and wrote: "Taylor! Yes!"

Later, a video of festival founder Michael Eavis was uploaded on Glastonbury festival's official Twitter account, in which he was seen announcing the singer as the headliner and praising her as "one of the biggest stars in the world."

"'She's one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We're so delighted.' Taylor Swift. Sunday night headliner. Glastonbury 2020," the caption alongside the video read. "I'm so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining the Sunday at Glastonbury 2020," Eavis said in the video.

The 30-year-old is set to kick off her "Lover Fest tour" on June 20 in Belgium, and apparently will be making a northern detour to play at the fest, which will take place from June 24-June 28 at Pyramid Stage, reports Billboard.

The Grammy-winner will be joining Paul McCartney, who has already been announced as the headliner for the Saturday night show, and Motown star Diana Ross, who will play the Sunday afternoon "legends slot." Meanwhile, Friday's headliner at the festival has not been announced yet, but Emily Eavis said it would be a male artist, playing the festival "for their first time."

The tickets for the popular festival sold out in just 34 minutes after it was put on sale in October. A resale for unwanted and unpaid tickets will take place on April 16, 2020, for coach tickets and April 19 for general tickets.