Victoria Azarenka fears that "manipulative coaches" could be taking advantage of vulnerable young female tennis players. The former world number one feels the abuse of athletes is rampant on the WTA Tour with coaches making players dependent on their support.

The Belarusian, a two-time women's singles Grand Slam champion, is a member of the eight-person WTA Player Council. Azarenka feels there is a big need to safeguard the interest of the players, which she confirmed to be the council's number one priority at the moment.

The former Australian Open champion was speaking during the US Open following former world number 39 Fiona Ferro's accusations against her former coach. The 25-year-old, who lost in the qualifiers in New York this year, has accused Pierre Bouteyre of sexual assault and rape.

The Frenchwoman has been lauded by former and current players for coming forward and speaking out against her abuser. This brought a strong reaction from Azarenka, who wants it to be addressed on a regular basis to prevent young female tennis players from being victimised by their coaches.

"I see a lot in the women's game, many coaches that make their players dependent on them," Azarenka said, as quoted by The Sun. "I think that's very dangerous. It's very manipulative too. I wish that kind of subject was talked about a little bit more."

"It's a very sensitive subject because you won't hear those stories unless players come out and tell those stories. It happens right and left on the Tour, which is unfortunate."

The 33-year-old admitted that if she had a daughter, she would be concerned about allowing her to pursue a career in tennis. Azarenka also revealed that a number of players on tour had spoken about situations similar to the one experienced by Ferro.

"Our job is to be better at safeguarding. As a player council, it's almost the No.1 subject to us," she added. "Because we see those vulnerable young ladies that are getting taken advantage of in different situations."

"I can only speak from my opinion. I don't want to make factual things. But from my opinion I see that. I think some of the players that I talk to also speak about this situation."

