The UK Foreign Office has warned people travelling to the Netherlands in the coming days about a possible terror attack.

The Netherlands' anti-terrorism agency on Tuesday raised its threat level for the first time since 2019. It upped its threat level to level four, or "substantial", out of five on the scale.

In response, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its travel advisory, warning people over the higher terror threat level. In its latest guidance, the UK Foreign Office said "there is a real chance of a terrorist attack in the Netherlands".

"Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in the Netherlands. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreigners. You should remain aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities," read FCDO's statement.

Recent attacks in the Netherlands include:

In 2019, 4 people were killed and 6 injured in a shooting incident in Utrecht.

In 2018, 2 people were seriously injured in a knife attack at Amsterdam Central Station.

The Netherlands National Coordinator for Counter-terrorism and Security (NCTV) pointed out that the raising of the threat warning was in part due to the Hamas-Israel conflict.

"Organisations like ISIS and Al Qaeda are using the war in Gaza to urge sympathisers to carry out attacks in the West.

"Attacks and arrests in France, Germany, Belgium and the United Kingdom since early October illustrate the risks posed by radicalised individuals who are inspired by current events and terrorist organisations," NCTV said in a statement, reports Reuters.

The threat level will be increased to five, or "critical", if the agency receives intelligence of a specific terror attack being planned in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is one of the most popular countries among tourists from the UK, considering how easily accessible the nation is via different means of transportation. Around 2.4 million travellers from the UK head to the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, each year.

It has also been reported that in order to deal with over-tourism, Amsterdam is preparing to increase its tourist tax, which potentially will be the highest within the European Union.

The Dutch capital is expected to raise its tourist tax on hotel rooms to 12.5 per cent from the current 7 per cent, starting in 2024. The tax increase will be imposed on travellers staying overnight in hotels, short-term rentals or guesthouses, as well as on those visiting on cruise ships.

Last week, the FCDO issued a warning over possible terrorist attacks in countries such as France, Germany and Spain during the upcoming Christmas season.