The tech industry has its eyes on Tesla this week in anticipation of a huge announcement related to its all-electric catalogue of vehicles and services. Considering the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic wherein people are encouraged to practice social distancing and to avoid large gatherings, the Battery Day event was conducted uniquely. Company CEO Elon Musk along with others hosted the show while shareholders were inside their parked cars. One would describe the spectacle as similar to a drive-in movie.

However, instead of watching a film, those in attendance were actually holding a meeting discussing what's in store for the immediate future for Tesla. This included a new manufacturing facility that hopes to optimise the production of its batteries, an enhanced all-electric powertrain for the Model S, and innovations related to its battery technology. Overall, everything that was featured suggests the future of emission-free mobility is promising.

2021 Tesla Model S

The Model S sedan is reportedly receiving a huge powertrain overhaul that will allow it to surpass the current version's Ludicrous mode. For those who are unaware, the former is a special mode that when toggled, allows the all-electric automobile to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds. This performance is beyond what even the most powerful supercars can manage.

In-car footage from Sundayâ€™s Plaid Model S run at Laguna Seca pic.twitter.com/rwQDBFCWoH September 23, 2020

According to The Verge, Tesla is equipping the 2021 Model S with an additional electric motor which brings the total up to three. Future owners are looking at a range of 520 miles on a full charge thanks to the revised configuration and new battery. Track tests reveal a top speed of 200 miles per hour and a staggering 0-60 mph sprint in less than two seconds.

The only thing beyond Ludicrous is Plaid September 23, 2020

New battery technology

Tesla plans to upgrade the entire lineup of machines with the help of its new batteries, which will be produced in-house moving forward. Currently, the carmaker sources their components from Panasonic, but will soon shift to its first-party outlet. The "tables" batteries, which it calls the 4860 cells should translate to lower costs, increased range, and better performance overall.

Price reduction

As it stands right now, the cheapest Tesla vehicle in the market is the Model 3 at around $37,990. Reports recall that in 2018, Musk proposed the idea of the $25,000 electric car, which should be available within three years. It seems possible now given the new battery technology which is expected to reduce the cost per kilowatt-hour.