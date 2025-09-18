Tesla's sleek, flush door handles have long been a hallmark of its minimalist design. But beneath their stylish appearance lies a potentially fatal flaw.

In a candid admission, Tesla's design chief has acknowledged that these very handles, praised for their aesthetics, could prove dangerously confusing in life-or-death situations, prompting a re-evaluation of a core design element.

A Fatal Flaw

Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's long-serving design chief, says the firm is considering merging the electronic and manual door-latch systems, which are presently situated in different spots. The move, he explained, is aimed at making the handles more user-friendly for people in 'a panic situation.'

'The idea of combining the electronic one and the manual one together into one button, I think, makes a lot of sense', he said Wednesday in an interview for Bloomberg's podcast. 'That's something that we're working on.'

Franz von Holzhausen (from Tesla's Robovan) on Tesla's upcoming redesigned door handles: pic.twitter.com/lnaKve1SlJ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 17, 2025

These handles came under scrutiny following a Bloomberg News investigation earlier this month, which revealed several incidents where people were hurt or killed because they couldn't open the doors after the car lost power, particularly after a crash.

NHTSA Steps In

Since 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received over 140 complaints about doors on various Tesla models, with people reporting they were stuck, would not open, or had other failures, a finding made by Bloomberg.

This week, the US auto safety regulator, NHTSA, initiated an investigation into whether certain Tesla doors are faulty. The inquiry follows incidents where the exterior handles failed, leading to children being trapped inside vehicles.

The agency said that the inquiry, which involves an estimated 174,290 Model Y SUVs from the 2021 model year, 'will also assess the approach used by Tesla to supply power to the door locks and the reliability of the applicable power supplies.' Von Holzhausen did not say what prompted the company to look into a new design.

International Pressure

While Tesla vehicles generally perform well in government crash tests, these assessments are primarily designed to gauge a car's ability to protect occupants during an impact, rather than their ability to exit the vehicle afterwards.

In China, a leading regulator is reportedly considering a total ban on fully hidden door handles, while Europe has introduced incremental measures to improve rescue procedures after a crash.

Von Holzhausen stated that Tesla is currently reviewing the specifics of the potential change in China and is prepared to make the necessary modifications. He said, 'We'll have a really good solution for that.'

Design Philosophy

During his 17 years at Tesla, von Holzhausen has overseen the design of the company's entire vehicle range, as well as its new diner in Los Angeles.

Tesla's cars do have manual releases inside, but they can be hard to locate, especially for those in the back. Their exact position varies depending on the car's model and production year. Furthermore, the exterior door handles can also stop working if the vehicle loses power.

A New Focus on Safety

This latest development marks a notable shift for Tesla. The company, known for its innovative designs, is moving toward a more balanced approach that prioritises practical safety alongside aesthetics.

This re-evaluation of a core design feature could be a wake-up call for the broader industry, proving that even the most innovative companies must ensure their designs are foolproof, especially in moments of crisis. It's a clear sign that user safety must always come first.