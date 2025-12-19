It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Half-Life fans these past few weeks. Half-Life 3 speculation has once again resurfaced after alleged new evidence was uncovered in a recent update for DOTA 2.

Despite years of false starts and Valve's continued silence, fans of the long-dormant franchise are cautiously starting the hype again after claims that development-related 'strings' referencing the elusive sequel were found hidden in the game's files.

Datamined 'Strings' Spark Renewed Speculation

The discovery was shared by trusted Valve watcher and leaker Tyler McVicker, who posted about the find on social media.

Based on how the Half-Life community lately, should I even make a video detailing the dump of new information found in the latest DOTA 2 update?



I don't know...



I guess this game doesn't exist.... Oh well.... pic.twitter.com/nFcNYv9ynt — Tyler "Hype Merchant" McVicker (@Tyler_McV) December 17, 2025

According to McVicker, the datamined content suggests Half-Life 3, often referred to by its internal codename HLX, exists in some form within Valve's current development pipeline. It was rumoured last week that the upcoming game will be titled Half-Life: Xen.

McVicker, sometimes dubbed the 'Hype Merchant' by the community, has built trust with the gaming community over the past year by correctly predicting the delay of GTA 6 and accurately calling the release window for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

As a result, many fans are giving the latest claims more weight than previous rumours that have ultimately led to nothing. While McVicker has yet to publish a full technical breakdown of the datamine, he has teased that a detailed video analysis is in progress, so fans are more excited than ever.

If true, the presence of Half-Life-related strings within a Source 2 title like DOTA 2 would not be unprecedented. Previous Valve projects have allegedly leaked internal references to other games through shared engine updates.

Fans Temper Excitement After Years of False Alarms

Despite the excitement, scepticism remains high. Valve has officially announced Half-Life 3, and every supposed leak over the past decade has led to dead ends. Even so, McVicker's reputation for evidence-backed claims has helped distinguish this discovery from pure speculation.

Recent disappointment still lingers after fans pinned their hopes on a reveal at The Game Awards, only for the event to pass without any mention of the series. With rumours as the only source of updates, even slight hints can reignite community discussion.

Some fans have pointed out that similar discoveries were made ahead of the reveal of Half-Life: Alyx, which Valve announced out of nowhere in 2019. Others say that datamined strings do not guarantee an imminent announcement or release.

Adding to the speculation, Insider Gaming's Mike Straw has suggested that Valve may be deliberately feeding conflicting information to identify internal leaks, a tactic he claims was used during the development of Half-Life: Alyx.

We're thrilled to announce Half-Life: Alyx, a new full-length entry in the Half-Life series, built by Valve for VR.



Return to Half-Life in March 2020. Pre-purchase now on Steam. pic.twitter.com/GZkhp2Prx1 — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 21, 2019

Straw has also floated the idea that Half-Life 3 could target a Spring 2026 release, though this remains unverified.

The strongest theory so far is that Valve is waiting on the launch of the Steam Machine before revealing the next Half-Life. It could serve as a launch title for the upcoming device. Aside from the next game, fans are also eagerly awaiting more details on the forthcoming console, as very few have been revealed, including pricing.

For now, Half-Life fans find themselves in familiar territory: hopeful, sceptical, and desperate for confirmation. Until Valve speaks publicly, the torture continues, fuelled by datamined code, cryptic social media posts, and a franchise that refuses to fade into history.