Tesla has introduced a new software update that will add some exciting features to its cars.

The company has introduced the Tesla 10.0 update which has many exciting features:

Smart Summon: Tesla has introduced a special smart summon feature for cars equipped with full self-driving packages. In a very science-fiction way, you will be able to summon a car and it will drive itself to where you are standing from its parking spot.

The full self-driving package costs $5,000 on top of what you pay for the car.

This is one of the most advanced self-driving features that have been opened up to the public. It comes with a guiding instruction to only use it in parking lots and when you have a clear view of the car.

However, if anything happens during the summoning, it will be your responsibility and not of Tesla. You can also stop the car mid-summon if you need to. The feature has been available in a limited Beta, but now it is going to roll out to all the vehicles with the full-service package.

Spotify support: The company has added support for Spotify. Spotify Premium users will be able to use all the features of the service in whichever country it is available. It will be a much better alternative to playing audio via Bluetooth. In China, the company is rolling out Ximalaya, a podcast, and audiobook streaming service.

Theater Mode: The new software comes with an infotainment system that can stream Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu/Hulu+ while the car is in park. If you are a live TV feature subscriber, you will be able to use that feature on the car too.

Chinese customers will be able to stream content using IQiyi and Tencent Video. More options will be added over time. Tesla tutorials will also be available in this mode.

Car-aoke Mode: The software adds an in-car karaoke system with what it calls a "massive" library of music and lyrics. It will also have multi-lingual support.

Cuphead port on Tesla Arcade: The software has issued a modification to the in-car gaming software for the Indie game Cuphead. It will also be available in parking mode only.

Improved navigation: The navigation feature will show restaurants and sightseeing opportunities along the route of the car.

New file system tweak: Users will now be able to access the car's camera in Dashcam and Sentry Mode. They will be auto-deleted when there is a need to free up storage.

The features will start rolling out over-the-air to vehicles this week.