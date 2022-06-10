Thailand has become the first country in Asia to decriminalise cannabis and allow its cultivation and possession for medical purposes. However, the government has prohibited people from smoking it in public.

It has also decided to release more than 3,000 inmates serving prison terms for cannabis and hemp-related drug offenses.

The decision to legalise cannabis, also known as marijuana and ganja, was announced by the government on Thursday, stating that it is promoting cannabis for medical use only. Thai lawmakers are yet to pass legislation that would regulate its trade.

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has made it clear that recreational use of the drug still remains illegal in the country and decriminalisation is a step to boost the country's economy and make the most of cannabis for medical purposes.

"We still have regulations under the law that control the consumption, smoking or use of cannabis products in non-productive ways," said the ministers, adding that the country is expecting a massive growth in the industry.

According to the new rules, growing and trading marijuana and hemp products will no longer be illegal. Cafes and restaurants can also serve drinks and dishes that contain less than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive compound in the plant.

Anyone caught smoking in public faces up to three months in jail and an $800 (£641) fine, per a report in CNN. The country's health minister has especially warned foreigners against smoking cannabis in public.

"Thailand will promote cannabis policies for medical purposes. If [tourists] come for medical treatment or come for health-related products then it's not an issue but if you think that you want to come to Thailand just because you heard that cannabis or marijuana is legal ... [or] come to Thailand to smoke joints freely, that's wrong," added Charnvirakul.

Apart from Thailand, countries in the world where marijuana is legal for recreational use to some extent, and not just decriminalised, include Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, India, the USA, and the Netherlands.

The rules are different from place to place and there are lots of grey areas. For example, in Uruguay cannabis is totally legal and you can smoke it in the street, but in Spain it is only legal in private spaces.