A 19-year-old British university student has come forward to recount her harrowing experience of being sexually assaulted by an organised group of approximately 30 men in Milan during New Year's Eve celebrations.

The young woman, identified only as Imogen, revealed the horrifying details of the attack, which she described as a "fight for survival," while criticising the lack of police presence and security measures during the event.

A Night of Celebration Turns to Horror

Imogen and her friends had travelled to Milan to ring in the new year, joining crowds at the Piazza del Duomo to watch the fireworks. They were accompanied by two male friends from England and a group of Belgian students.

As the celebrations escalated, Imogen and her friends noticed the growing rowdiness of the crowd. Men in balaclavas were seen shooting fireworks into the masses, and the atmosphere quickly became chaotic.

Moments before midnight, Imogen and another friend ventured away to find a lavatory. Upon their return, they were surrounded by a group of men. "I was grabbed from behind and pulled away from my friends," she recalled. "They held my arms so I couldn't defend myself while others groped me and tried to pull up my dress."

"They Enjoyed My Distress"

Imogen described the men's behaviour as sadistic, claiming that they appeared to take pleasure in her fear. "As I panicked and fought for freedom, it became apparent that my distress only excited my attackers," she said.

One man attempted to sexually assault her while another mentioned rape. Despite her resistance, the attack continued until she managed to break free with the help of her friends.

Her ordeal did not end there. Imogen and her group were pursued by the attackers, who punched her friend and tried to grab her again. She also witnessed another woman being held and assaulted nearby.

"I tried to intervene, and she managed to escape, but then they turned on me again," she recounted. Eventually, the crowd began to disperse, giving the group a chance to flee.

Wider Implications and Ongoing Investigation

Imogen and her friends eventually located police officers, only to be met with initial indifference. When she showed them her injuries, their attitude shifted, and backup was called. A female officer later consoled her, acknowledging that such attacks were a "known problem" and that the perpetrators were identified as Bangladeshi men.

The attack has drawn comparisons to the 2015-16 New Year's Eve assaults in Cologne, Germany, where over 1,000 men were implicated in similar incidents. Milan prosecutors have since launched an investigation into the assault, interviewing victims and witnesses to determine the scale of the attacks.

Challenging victim-blaming narratives, Imogen stated, "I dress modestly, I'm strong, and I didn't provoke anyone. This could happen to anyone. Sexual assault is random, and we are not to blame."

Imogen also expressed frustration at misinformation surrounding the attack. "Some have tried to politicise what happened, blaming religion or claiming we were targeted for political reasons. This wasn't about any ideology—it was a group of men taking advantage of vulnerable women."

A Call for Justice

Now safely back in the UK, Imogen is focusing on her recovery and pursuing legal action through the Italian embassy. She hopes her story will raise awareness and prevent similar incidents in the future.

"This is not a reflection of all Bangladeshi people or non-native Italians," she emphasised. "It was an organised group of men who must be held accountable."

As investigations continue, the incident has sparked outrage and renewed calls for better crowd control and security measures during large public events in Italy and beyond.