Tiger Woods led the tributes after Phil Mickelson became the oldest player to win a major title when he claimed the US PGA Championship trophy at Kiawah Island on Sunday.

The American, 50, won his sixth major title with a score of six under par with a vintage performance. The win came eight years after Mickelson's last major title, which was at The Open Championships in 2013.

It was the first time in many months that there was a roaring crowd following Mickelson towards the 18th green and he admitted that it was quite unnerving. He ended his fourth round with a one over-par to finish two strokes ahead of American Brooks Koepka and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen.

"It was quite unnerving, but exceptionally awesome. I don't think I've ever experienced anything like that before," Mickelson said after his win, as quoted by the BBC. "This is just an incredible feeling. I just believed that it was possible yet everything was saying it wasn't and I hope that others find that inspiration."

The six-time major winner's triumph at Kiawah Island was labelled "truly inspirational" by Woods, who is currently recovering from his February car crash.

"Truly inspirational to see Phil Mickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!" Woods wrote immediately after Mickelson's win on Sunday.

Tennis player Feliciano Lopez was also on hand to congratulate Mickelson on his incredible triumph. "When age, experience, perseverance, non-stop dreaming but above all pure class-talent beat power. Hats off to Phil Mickelson, it's so inspiring to see you play!"

Mickelson surprised many when he began replying to messages of praise following his win, which led to many interesting conversations on Twitter. He not only replied to Woods wishing him a quick return from injury but also engaged in conversations with BBC presenter Dan Walker and golfer Thomas Bjorn, whom he beat in the 2005 US PGA Championships.

You’re a true champion and it was a privilege to play with you and compete against you. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

Yes. Sipping wine, half lit, tweeting. Life is good ? — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

Congrats..

Unbelievable.

They still bring out that picture of you in 2005.

I think you were lucky ? — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) May 24, 2021

Mickelson's sister Tina also shared some messages from the 2021 US PGA Championship winner's mother while he was out on the course. She also went on to reveal Mickelson's epiphany last week when he suggested that he will win a tournament sooner rather than later.

While you guys were busy on the golf course, I was busy fielding Mom’s “nervous texts”.? @PhilMickelson @goodwalkspoiled pic.twitter.com/ZyZZ5xvdRN — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) May 24, 2021