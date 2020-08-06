ByteDance – the company that owns TikTok – is reportedly in a difficult situation right now. With countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States accusing China of spying, regulators are calling into question apps with any Chinese association. The embattled video-sharing social networking platform has been the target as of late for its rumoured ties with Beijing. As the majority of its users consider their alternatives, Instagram introduces its Reels functionality.

The overwhelming popularity of the TikTok turned it into a service favoured by content creators to deliver entertainment. In fact, from its launch in September 2016, it has amassed over 800 million active users around the globe to date. Now, it faces the possibility of being banned in several countries supposedly for issues against security and privacy.

Microsoft is in talks to acquire some its operations, which is yet to be approved by regulators in the U.S. With its volatile status right now, Facebook and other software developers might be using the opportunity to draw TikTok users into their respective platforms. Reels is activated through an Instagram update that adds features similar to the app in question.

People can record and craft 15-second videos with a huge selection of options to edit the short clip. Although many might be viewing it as taking advantage of its competitor's circumstances, Instagram claims it drew inspiration instead. Instagram vice president of product Vishal Shah said: "Stories in 2016 was one where we give full credit to Snapchat in terms of inventing the format and we then absolutely took it and made it our own."

He added: "I think of short-form video in very much the same vein - TikTok certainly didn't invent short-form video, I think they've done a lot of really amazing work to make it their own, and I think we've been inspired by that great work, but then want to take that and integrate that into Instagram in a different way."

Instagram is launching Reels in over 50 countries on both iOS and Android operating systems. Meanwhile, it remains unclear as to what will happen to TikTok if many other countries will enforce their respective bans. Several of its high-profile users are purportedly migrating to YouTube, Facebook, and Triller among others.