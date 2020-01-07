Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet will be playing the iconic American singer Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic. The film will be helmed by the director of the Academy Award nominee "Walk the Line."

According to Deadline, Searchlight pictures closed the deal with Timothée Chalamet to play the leading role of the young Bob Dylan in an untitled movie, referred to as "Going Electric." The film revolves around the legend's life and his rise to fame as a folk music prophet.

As per the report, it is said that the movie will shed light on the time when Dylan was ready to emerge as folk music's dominant face but instead went on to pursue his rock 'n' roll dream. During this time, he took his life's greatest risk and traded his acoustic guitar for an electric one. Over the years, his contribution to music cemented the genre's status in the industry. Many of his songs became anthems for the civil rights movements and anti-war movements.

It is reported that Dylan is closely working with the studios as well as Mangold on the film. Negotiations are still in the process with Chalamet, who has gained recognition for his role in period dramas "The King" and "Little Women". He gained a nomination for his role in "Call Me by Your Name" in Best Actor category of Academy Awards.

Following his "Little Women" stint, he will be making a debut on the London stage opposite Eileen Atkins in "4000 Miles," a drama based on Amy Herzog's Pulitzer nominated drama. Following which he is expected to start working on "Going Electric."

In the meantime, there is no confirmation on who will be giving the voice for Dylan's memorable songs. However, the 24-year-old star has already started taking guitar lessons for a better understanding of his role requirement.

The upcoming movie will be produced by Jeff Rosen, who also happens to be Dylan's manager, alongside Veritas Entertainment Group's Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, Automatik's Fred Berger, The Picture Company's Alex Heineman, and Mangold. Meanwhile, Dylan will be present as exec producer along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona.

The last Hollywood production on legend's life was 2007's "I Am Not There" starring Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, and Ben Whishaw. The film was critically acclaimed and won several laurels including Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress nomination.