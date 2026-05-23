Health experts have revealed the possible health impacts of being exposed to methyl methacrylate, the toxic chemical found leaking at an aerospace facility in Orange County. It is a flammable plastic epoxy and a respiratory irritant that can cause eye, skin, and lung irritation after exposure.

Residents of Orange County have been asked to evacuate their homes while air and temperature monitoring are taking place. California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in the area as officials work to prevent the chemical leak from causing further harm.

What is Methyl Methacrylate?

According to health experts, methyl methacrylate is a flammable plastic epoxy that generates its own heat. It is also a respiratory irritant that can cause eye, skin, and lung irritation after exposure. It can also cause nausea and dizziness, and since it is heavier than air, its vapour would settle and sink.

USC Assistant Professor of Chemistry Elias Picazo further explained the runaway effect that could take place.

'In an uncontrolled environment with a leak, you can potentially have a lot in the atmosphere, and any flash or spark or even temperature can cause what is known as a runaway reaction. When you begin the polymerization, it's exothermic, meaning that the reaction releases heat. ... Heat initiates the reaction, but the reaction releases heat, and so you get what we call 'runaway,' where it's uncontrolled. It can lead to, yes, fires, explosions, where pressure really builds up very quickly,' Picazo said.

State of Emergency Declared, Residents Asked to Evacuate

Orange County Health Officer Dr Regina Chinsio-Kwong said that those who refuse to evacuate could smell vapours coming from the chemical substance. Newsom said: 'We are mobilising every state resource available to support local responders and make sure the community has what they need to stay safe.'

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Fire Chief Outlines Two Remaining Options as Temperatures Rise

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Craig Covey admitted that crews had to embark on a risky operation inside the danger zone to check temperatures inside the Garden Grove industrial park. Initially, crews believed temperatures were cooling, but subsequent readings showed they were rising.

Covey said crews were left with two options. 'There are literally two options left remaining: One, the tank fails and spills a total of about to 7,000 gallons of very bad chemicals into the parking lot and that area. Or two, the tank goes into a thermal runaway and blows up, affecting the tanks that are around it that have fuel or chemicals in them as well. Letting this thing just fail and blow up is unacceptable to us. Our goal is to find something and not allow that to happen,' he said.

Netizens Criticise Newsom

Following the announcement, some netizens expressed concern over what could happen next. Some believe that Newsom will put the blame solely on US President Donald Trump. Others are convinced that taxpayers would be asked to cover the repairs.

Never let a good crisis go to waste! Can’t wait to see how this will be Trumps fault or are you going to tax us more? Or maybe piss off another major corporation so they leave our state?! 🍿🍿🍿🍿 — Jenni (@867_53ONine) May 23, 2026

'Never let a good crisis go to waste! Can't wait to see how this will be Trump's fault or are you going to tax us more? Or maybe piss off another major corporation so they leave our state?!' one person wrote.

At least one netizen alleged that methyl methacrylate is just flammable, but it isn't harmful. However, a quick online search can confirm that it is indeed hazardous.

Newsom said the state is mobilising resources to support local responders. Officials have not confirmed a timeline for when residents will be permitted to return to their homes.