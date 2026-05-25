Thousands of residents across Southern California remained under evacuation orders over the weekend after officials warned that a damaged chemical storage tank in Orange County was at serious risk of a catastrophic failure.

Authorities fear the compromised vessels, located at a GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, could either rupture and release toxic vapours, or worse, trigger a major explosion affecting surrounding neighbourhoods.

Emergency crews have spent days attempting to stabilise the overheating tank, which contains methyl methacrylate (MMA), a highly flammable industrial chemical commonly used in acrylic plastics and aerospace manufacturing.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as concerns mounted over the potential scale of the incident.

Officials Warn The GKN Aerospace Tank Will Fail

The situation escalated after federal and state officials acknowledged that the damaged tank was unlikely to remain intact.

US Environmental Protection Agency chief Lee Zeldin reportedly warned that the vessel 'will fail', though experts remain uncertain whether the outcome will be a controlled release, a major fire, or a devastating explosion.

Fire authorities said the tank has been suffering from rising internal temperatures since Thursday after crews discovered damaged valves that prevented pressure from being safely released.

The compromised tank at GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems, which makes parts for commercial and military aircraft, holds 22,700 to 26,500 liters (6,000 to 7,000 gallons) of methyl methacrylate used to make plastic parts.

A possible crack was later identified in the tank wall, which may be slowly relieving pressure and reducing the chance of an immediate blast. However, authorities stressed that the danger has not passed and that chemical reactions inside the vessel remain unstable.

The evacuation zone now covers large sections of Garden Grove and neighbouring communities, with roughly 50,000 residents displaced amid fears of airborne contamination and flying debris if the tank explodes.

Expected Impact Zone Raises Alarm

Hazmat experts warned that a worst-case explosion could ignite nearby chemical containers and trigger secondary fires across industrial parts of Orange County.

Emergency planners have reportedly been preparing for scenarios involving toxic smoke plumes, widespread road closures, and damage extending beyond the immediate industrial site.

Schools in parts of the district were closed while evacuation centres were established for displaced residents.

Officials also confirmed that air quality monitoring systems had so far detected no dangerous chemical concentrations outside the restricted zone, though residents were urged not to return home until clearance was formally given.

Health experts cautioned that exposure to methyl methacrylate can irritate the lungs, eyes and skin, while prolonged inhalation may cause more serious respiratory complications.

GKN Aerospace Expecting Lawsuits

The crisis has already sparked legal action against GKN Aerospace, with law firms filing lawsuits alleging negligence and failures in chemical safety procedures. Residents forced from their homes are seeking compensation for disruption, emotional distress and potential health risks.

Records showed that the company previously settled air-quality allegations linked to operations at the site, intensifying scrutiny over whether warning signs were missed before the emergency unfolded.

As firefighters continued spraying water onto the overheating tank through Sunday night, authorities admitted there was still no definitive timeline for when the danger would fully subside.