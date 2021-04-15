Chet Hanks has responded to the domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker, by calling it "fake news."

The rapper, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, shared a video on his Instagram account on Wednesday to promote his recently-released music video "White Boy Summer." The clip shows him shirtless sipping on a can of beer while rapping along to his own video that plays on the TV behind him.

In the caption, he urged his 495k followers to "not believe the fake news," amid reports that Parker has filed a $1 million lawsuit against him for alleged domestic abuse.

As per a report in TMZ, Parker's attorneys say that the amount is just a placeholder and could be increased further in the case. The lawyers also revealed that they had tried to approach the Hanks family to resolve the matter privately, but it was them who decided to take it directly to the media.

"Our team was left no choice, this was the right time to file this lawsuit. As a procedural rule, we must choose a category as it relates to a dollar amount, however no monetary demand has been made at this time," they added.

Parker has accused Hanks of abusing her multiple times from October 2020 to January 2021. However, the outlet previously shared a disturbing video filmed by Hanks where he is seen with blood running down his face after a confrontation with Parker.

In the clip, which Hanks claims is from January of this year, Parker is seen threatening him with a knife and appears to swipe at him while holding a pot when the image goes black. Hanks is then seen on the screen with blood on his face from apparently a scalp wound and claims Parker attacked him with a knife, while the latter loudly denies it in the background.

Parker said in her clarification about the video that Hanks was rushing at her with a knife due to which she hit him with a pot in self-defence. She also recounted another alleged incident that took place in October 2020, where Chet got angry with her for leaving their hotel room and threw her around the room turning over multiple tables.

Parker also claimed that Hanks told her no one will believe her if she told anyone about it because he was "Chet Hanks" and she was "just a ghetto Black bitch." She also claimed the actor threatened to murder her and then kill himself a month later while her children were inside of his house.

Hanks' lawyers have denied the allegations made by Parker, telling the outlet that it is a "shakedown" in response to the lawsuit the former had filed against her in March this year.