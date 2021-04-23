Jonathan Woodgate is certain that Tottenham Hotspur needs to start delivering silverware on a consistent basis if they want to retain the services of club talisman Harry Kane in the long-term.

The former Spurs defender feels they have to start with this weekend's Carabao Cup final where they will face defending three-time consecutive champions Manchester City. Woodgate believes it will take more than just the league cup trophy to convince Kane to remain with the north London club.

"They have to [start winning silverware] with the stadium they have built and with the players they have got," Woodgate said, as quoted on Sky Sports.

"They have got the best striker in England in Harry Kane so they need to start winning trophies for him. They're a well-run football club but they need to start soon."

The current Bournemouth manager went to suggest that even just winning the Carabao Cup this weekend will not be enough. He feels the the management should invest in the squad to ensure they are challenging for trophies on a regular basis. Spurs' last trophy came in 2008 when they won the same competition via Woodgate's extra-time winner over Chelsea.

"I am not sure," Woodgate said. "They will need more investment for Harry Kane to stay, I'm sure of that. He's been unbelievable again this season and scored so many goals and even evolved as a player by making so many assists."

"He's an incredible talent so I would say Spurs need to invest to keep Harry Kane at the club."

Spurs are without Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in the days leading up to the final at Wembley on Sunday. 29-year-old Ryan Mason, who was the head of player development, has taken interim charge of the first-team.

Mason's first game in charge was against Southampton on Wednesday. The north London club came from behind to win it 2-1 without Harry Kane. However, the England international is expected to return from his ankle injury for the final having trained with the first-team on Thursday.