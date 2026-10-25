Singer Trace Cyrus has claimed that some Trump administration officials are aliens in an Instagram video, predicting that his theory would become 'well-known knowledge' within the next few years.

His remarks linked UFO disclosure, government credibility and what he perceived as unusual physical features among unnamed officials. The supplied account provides no evidence supporting his allegation that members of Donald Trump's administration are extraterrestrials. The report does not specify when the video was posted.

Singer Links Trump Administration Claims to UFO Debate

Cyrus questioned what he described as official efforts to generate interest in extraterrestrial life, referring to congressional discussions involving whistleblowers and former military personnel. In his view, those efforts were receiving little public interest.

'I don't know if any of you guys have been keeping up with what's been going on with all this alien UFO disclosure, these congressional meetings with whistleblowers, ex-military,' the singer-songwriter stated.

'It seems like nobody gives a f---, but the government's really trying to get us interested in like the alien UFO topic,' he continued.

Cyrus also referenced Steven Spielberg's science-fiction film Disclosure Day. His comments presented distrust of government information as an explanation for what he regarded as a lack of public interest. That assessment was his opinion.

'Nobody gave a f--- at all because we see through the bulls--- now. Anything that comes out of the government, even if you're telling us the truth at this point, we don't believe you. We don't care,' he declared.

Singer Targets Unnamed Trump Administration Officials

Cyrus then turned from broader questions about UFO disclosure to his allegation about administration officials. He cited their appearance as supposed support for his theory, without identifying the individuals in the supplied account.

'The real disclosure, though, is if you see all the weird people that are now part of the Trump administration, if you haven't kept up with it, just Google it,' Cyrus stated in the video.

He described the people he meant as having 'long necks, big a-- heads,' before alleging, 'They're putting it on full display of the aliens they've been working with.'

The singer predicted that his assertion would gain acceptance over time. 'But you'll see within the next few years, this is all going to be well-known knowledge.'

His reference to the next few years was a prediction. The supplied material contains no response from the administration or any official to his remarks.

Singer's UFO Interest Predates Latest Alien Claims

Cyrus's interest in unexplained phenomena predates the Instagram video. In 2010, he teamed up with his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to develop a Syfy reality series titled UFO: Unbelievably Freakin' Obvious. The project explored unexplained phenomena and conspiracy theories.

Separately, unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, have attracted congressional attention in Washington, D.C. That work concerns reported sightings and government transparency rather than establishing that extraterrestrials are working with officials.

In April, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform announced that it would continue seeking access to military video footage documenting reported UAP sightings.

The committee's investigation focuses on federal agencies' handling of UAP information, government transparency and potential national security concerns. As described in the supplied report, those efforts seek to understand unexplained sightings rather than establish evidence that extraterrestrials exist.